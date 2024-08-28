Deadlock: How to find and use Runes

One of the smaller but important features of a Deadlock match is Runes, but you may not know where to find them or how they work.

Valve’s upcoming MOBA hero shooter has a learning curve for beginners when figuring out mechanics such as Flex Slots and Unsecured Souls.

Runes are another feature in Deadlock that once learned about can aid you in your future matches. We’ll explain where you can find Runes and how they will work to your advantage.

What are Runes in Deadlock

Dexerto/Valve

Runes are temporary stat buffs you can acquire throughout your match in Deadlock. Four different types of Runes can appear in your game, each with their own boost types:

Movement : Increases speed and stamina

: Increases speed and stamina Gun : Improves fire rate and magazine size

: Improves fire rate and magazine size Casting : Improves Spirit power

: Improves Spirit power Survival: Increases health and health regen

Each Rune will last for around three minutes after claiming them.

How to get Runes

Dexerto/Valve

Runes will spawn in Deadlock every five minutes after the 10-minute mark during matches. You can find these Runes easily on your minimap, but they’ll always spawn on the bridges near the Soul Urns (as shown above in the green circles).

Only two Runes will spawn each time. Simply walk over the Rune floating above the glowing grate to acquire the buff.

Dexerto/Valve

You’ll see how long the boost lasts by checking the purple bar on the left side of your screen. Also, it’s possible to have multiple Runes on you at one time.

Just make sure you get there in time before another player grabs the stat boost first. Keep an eye on the timer at the top of your screen to know when the next set of Runes will spawn.

That’s everything you need to know about the Rune buffs in Deadlock! With that out of the way, you should learn more about the variety of characters to choose from, as well as how you can farm Souls quickly.