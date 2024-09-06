Deadlock hero heights have been revealed & players are already asking to be stepped on

Sleuthing players have calculated the heights of Deadlock’s heroes, and it turns out they’re very tall. Now, fans are already asking to be stepped on by their mains.

Deadlock is now out in the wild and players are checking out the hero shooter MOBA in droves as it climbs up the Steam charts all while being in closed early access.

Being part hero shooter, players are obviously going to gravitate towards certain characters, be it the Ivy who has become a fan favorite or the unreleased hero Slork that has already embedded itself in the hearts of Deadlock fans.

So, wanting to know as much as they can about the characters, one player did the maths to find out all of the heroes’ heights.

Posted on the Deadlock subreddit, a player did some mathematics to calculate every hero’s height by comparing it to a door.

As it turns out, they’re very tall. The shortest in the roster is Grey Talon, standing at a “tiny” 7 feet 8 inches (2.34 meters), with most heroes just above 8 feet.

In fact, the shortest human character is McGinnis at a whopping 7 feet 9 inches (2.36 meters). For context, the average human height is around 5 feet 7 inches (1.7 meters), so these guys are massive.

The tallest hero is Bebop, standing at a towering 11 feet 2 inches (3.4 meters) if you’re counting up to his shoulder, or 10 feet (3.04 meters) if you’re measuring up to his head.

This revelation has fans either questioning the insane heights or even rejoicing for others.

Valve Bebop is the tallest hero in the cast at a whopping 11 feet 2 inches (3.4 meters).

“8 foot tall Lady Geist please step in me,” wrote a commenter in the post. To be specific, Lady Geist is 8 feet 5 inches (2.57 meters) tall, so to any of you thirsting over Geist, just know the height difference will be insane.

Another commenter remarked, “We’re all playing FromSoftware bosses in a Valve game, and the creeps are basically player characters.”

Others pointed out that it’s likely these characters are oversized just so it’s easier for players to hit their shots. Either way, if you were coming to Deadlock for realism, you may be playing the wrong game.

