Deadlock fans adore new character interactions between Lash and Seven

A new dialogue conversation between the characters Lash and Seven in Deadlock has left many fans overjoyed and hoping for more interactions like this throughout the game’s future.

Valve’s Deadlock is currently in closed Alpha but has already amassed a concurrent player count of over 100,000. The wild popularity of this 6v6 MOBA shooter has made plenty of fans fiending for updates such as the latest patch on August 29.

A post on Reddit showcased a hilarious new dialogue interaction between the characters Lash and Seven that was introduced in the update.

The first conversation consisted of Lash attempting to make small talk with Seven, claiming that the word on the street said Seven was some kind of “boogieman.” Seven consistently seemed irritated to be speaking with Lash, yet Lash didn’t seem to care.

In another interaction, Seven said that Lash had quite an ego, and they both agreed with Lash’s reply which was “mediocre people say lots of unintelligent things.”

When Seven then asked if Lash was a pit fighter, he rebutted by saying they mispronounced champion. Every time Lash spoke up, he certainly had an air of sarcasm and attitude to him.

The most hilarious line was when Lash called Seven a glowstick, which didn’t go over well with him. He immediately hit back with “call me that again and I will pop your eyes like grapes.”

These amusing character interactions left fans in the replies wanting many more lines between heroes. One response begged for conversations between Lash and Bebop, while another hoped to see voice lines with Haze and Wraith.

The majority of replies also came to the agreement that Lash was an “a******”. Some fans were also shocked by how reasonable Seven was being “for a charred lightning lich.”

Players also highlighted the quality of Valve’s writing, with one comment stating, “Valve’s character interaction is unparalleled.” Others agreed and added that the voice acting in Valve games was also great.

Since there are around 20 characters to choose from in Deadlock and it’s not even fully released yet, fans will hopefully be able to expect even more incredible voice lines that help build and further the game’s lore.