Deadlock devs confirm “full rewrite” of key feature in the works

Valve has outlined plans to rework a key background feature of Deadlock aimed at remedying the MOBA’s currently wonky matchmaking.

Responding to one fan’s query regarding how players are matched together, one of the game’s developers confirmed on Discord (via Reddit) that an existing feature, namely hero-based MMR (Matchmaking Rating), “doesn’t work very well” in its present form.

“It’ll be more effective once we finish a full rewrite of the matchmaking system we are working on,” they continued.

Valve hasn’t divulged exactly how Deadlock’s Closed Alpha groups lobbies behind the scenes, so it’s unclear if, like most MOBAs, skill-based matchmaking is also used to determine who goes where.

However, the changes can’t come soon enough, judging by responses to the announcement, many of which weren’t happy with the current skill imbalance.

“Glad to hear. The matchmaking has been taking a toll on my enjoyment,” one fan admitted, adding, “Hopefully, once they polish it, it’ll be fairer.”

“It was pretty clear something was off,” another added. “I’ve had tons of well-balanced matches, but I’ve also had matches where it’s clear my opponent was leagues better than me or vice-versa,” they continued.

Valve didn’t clarify in its initial post if the upcoming rewrite will replace hero-based matchmaking in its entirety with an altogether new system, or iterate on what’s already present.

With new players continuing to trickle in regularly, though, it’s for the best that nothing is set in stone at this early stage. As with any in-development title, everything is subject to change as progress continues.

After deploying a substantial balance patch on August 29, Valve followed up with another on September 1. The latter made several hero changes, including sizable nerfs to Viscous. Check out our tier list to see how the adjustments have affected the pecking order in Deadlock’s evolving meta.