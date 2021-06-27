Dead Space reboot rumors: Everything we know about potential sequel

A potential reboot of the iconic Dead Space franchise has been heavily rumored as of late, and EA have been touted as “reimagining” the games if the leaks pan out to be true.

With some classic games such as Crysis releasing a remastered collection in 2021, it appears Dead Space may be the next in the line for a reworked title. In June 2021, news started to circulate that EA was going to announce a reboot of one of their well-known IPs sometime in the near future.

Fans have pointed to the Dead Space series as the fitter for this reboot, with the most recent one releasing back in 2013, fans of the games have been waiting for over eight years for any news surrounding a new iteration.

Dead Space reboot reveal rumored for July 2021

Jeff Grubb noted in a new episode of his show Gamesbeat Decides, that EA is preparing to reveal a reboot of an established IP at EA Play Live 2021, which is on July 22, 2021. This triggered a lot of investigating by gamers worldwide, and a large portion of the conclusions landed on the Dead Space franchise as the best fit for this revival.

Grubb also stated that the game is being developed by Motive Studios, a branch of EA’s many game studios that are currently working on a new Star War’s action title. These rumors were then backed up by a separate report by Gematsu, which says for certain that the game being developed by Motive is a new Dead Space.

Former Assassin’s Creed director joins Motive

Eric Baptizat, the former director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has joined the Motive Studios according to a report by Axios. It is unknown if Baptizat’s presence on the Motive team is directly related to the reboot of Dead Space, but this is a notable hire who could be leading the charge for the third-person title.

With EA Play Live 2021 slowly approaching, there is an ample amount of anticipation that EA will reveal the reboot of Dead Space during this event, and all the rumors popping up, there seems to be hope for fans of the games.