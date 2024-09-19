Don’t start Dead Rising DR’s Infinity Mode until you unlock these OP items

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster’s Infinity Mode offers a near-endless amount of zombie survival fun, but you’ll want to unlock two specific items to give you an easier time surviving Willamette Mall.

Infinity Mode is unlocked by completing 72-hour mode and Overtime mode, getting you the True Ending and escaping Willamette. Once you’ve done this, you’ll find Infinity Mode as an option for a new game on the main menu.

But before you make a serious attempt at surviving for as long as possible in the mall, we recommend picking up two key items in the 72-hour mode which make your run more worthwhile.

How to unlock the Real Mega Buster

To get the Real Mega Buster, you must unlock the Zombie Annihilator achievement/trophy, which tasks you with killing 53,594 zombies in total.

The Real Mega Buster is the most powerful ranged weapon in the game. It has 300 shots and one-hits nearly every regular enemy, while also being able to defeat bosses in around 5-6 shots.

Capcom / Dexerto

Best Zombie Annihilator method

The best method to getting Zombie Annihilator, called Zombie Genocider in the original release, is to drive cars and trucks around the Maintenance Tunnels.

When you begin 72-hour mode, play up to Case 1-2: Backup for Brad. Once you’re let loose in the mall, you can comfortably ignore the main case files and go for this achievement. Head to Leisure Park and towards the parking lot where the red sportscar is parked. Take the car and drive it into the tunnels.

What you’ll want to do next is drive around the Maintenance Tunnels running over as many zombies as you can. Because of the density of the tunnels, you should be able to rack up the required number of kills in no time.

Cars don’t last forever though, so we recommend switching vehicles from time to time. Here is a route we found that allows you to maximize your efficiency:

Capcom / Dexerto Follow the red line, then the orange line, and finally the white line, then repeat.

Take the red car and drive to the parked truck underneath North Plaza. Then, drive the truck around the south end of the tunnels and bring it back up towards the parked white car underneath Paradise Plaza.

Finally, take the white car and go back in the same direction. Drive it back up to where the truck was and do a few donuts in that area before leaving the tunnels the way you came in.

When you’ve transitioned back to the Leisure Park zone, the red car will have respawned for you to repeat. With this method, we averaged around 800-1200 zombie kills per run.

You also don’t have to get 53,594 kills in one run, and your progress will carry over between playthroughs as long as you’re using the same save file. Once you’ve unlocked the achievement, the Real Mega Buster will be available in the Security Room.

How to unlock the Infinite Durability book

To unlock the Infinite Durability book, you need to unlock the Saint achievement/trophy which requires you to save 50 survivors from the mall.

The Infinite Durability book does exactly what it says on the tin – while holding the book in your inventory, any item you possess won’t break or run out of ammo. This means you can hold onto those small chainsaws or machetes for as long as you want.

Capcom / Dexerto

All survivors must be saved in the same run, so you can’t rescue 48 in one playthrough, and then two more in the next run. You also don’t have to complete all Case Files. In fact, it’s easier to ignore the main story and focus on this goal since you won’t have to worry about completing Overtime Mode or beating additional bosses.

If you are going for Saint while also completing the Case Files, however, bear in mind that you’ll finish 72-hour mode with 49 survivors saved. To get that number over 50, you’ll also need to complete Overtime Mode which brings the final count to 51.

See our list of every survivor in Dead Rising DR and how to rescue them if you want a detailed breakdown of how to complete the Saint achievement.

Infinity Mode tips

With the Real Mega Buster and Infinite Durability book, Infinity Mode will be a lot easier to handle. In Infinity Mode, nearly every psychopath and survivor in the game becomes an enemy, spawning in random places at certain times of the day. So, having an infinite ammo weapon that kills anything in a handful of shots is useful to have.

The Infinite Durability book is also useful in case you want a powerful melee weapon with you. All psychopaths and survivors drop boxes with items inside, with some of these items being incredibly powerful melee weapons such as the small chainsaw or meat cleaver. Having one of these on hand is quite useful too.

Here are a few other Infinity Mode tips to help plan your run:

Your hunger meter depletes a square of health every 100 real-time seconds, so make sure you have enough food to keep yourself topped up. If you’re at full health, you’ll run out in 20 real-time minutes.

It’s best to ignore food that is found in the mall for later and focus on finding food from psychopaths and survivors first.

Grab the three health books from Sir-Book-A-Lot (2F) in Wonderland Plaza, The Sinister Read (2F) in Entrance Plaza, and the empty store next to Crislip’s Home Saloon. This will let you heal more squares of health per food item.

Survivors and psychopaths spawn every day at midnight, 7AM, and 5PM. The order and areas in which they appear are randomized, and there can sometimes be multiple bosses per area.

Zombies will drop boxes occasionally, and there’ll be a random weapon or food item inside.

Cultists and special forces will appear from Day 3 onwards.





Surviving for five in-game days will net you the 5 Day Survivor achievement/trophy, which unlocks the Real Laser Sword in the Security Room. It’s one of the most powerful melee items in the game and can be used in 72-hour mode too.

Surviving for 7 days will give you the 7 Day Survivor achievement/trophy and unlock Arthur’s Boxers to wear in the Security Room locker.

With those achievements out of the way, you’re free to continue surviving for as long as possible. If you want to pass the time, you can try going for all PP Stickers. But beware, the more time goes on, the harder it will be to find food and stay alive – so good luck!