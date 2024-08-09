Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster removes controversial photo feature

New details about Capcom’s Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster reveal the reward system for photos will not include the original game’s ‘Erotica’ category.

Players who ventured into 2006’s Dead Rising could level up protagonist and zombie killer Frank West with Prestige Points (PP).

One way to earn said points was by taking photos of the in-game action. For example, snapping shots of zombies earned PP under the Horror category. Erotica counted as another of the many categories, specifically tied to the likes of upskirts or photos of a woman’s cleavage.

Fans have wondered whether the Erotica bonuses would return for the zombie game’s upcoming remaster, and Famitsu has shared a definitive answer.

The Japanese publication summarized the remaster’s various offerings in a write-up (via VGC), noting that Dead Rising’s Erotica evaluation for photos does not make an appearance in the re-release.

“In this work, there is no ‘EROTICA’ of the evaluation POINT that existed in the original version,” reads the short blurb from Famitsu, according to Google Translate.

Times have changed and sensibilities along with it. As a result, Capcom’s decision to axe a controversial Dead Rising feature centered around revealing photos of women isn’t too much of a surprise.

This is not the first time a remaster has made adjustments to address content that had been criticized for the depiction of female characters.

Mass Effect: Legendary Edition launched in May 2021 without the camera angles that focused on Miranda Lawson’s backside in the 2009 release of Mass Effect 2. PC mods ended up restoring the cutscenes to their initial blocking anyway.

Article continues after ad

The Erotica category will not be the only thing missing from Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster when it launches on Thursday, September 19. In June, Frank West’s original voice actor, Terence J Rotolo, confirmed Capcom did not contact him about reprising the role for the remaster.