Every survivor in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster & when they appear

Every survivor in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster & when they appearCapcom / Dexerto
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster has dozens of survivors for you to rescue across Frank’s 72-hour stint in Willamette Parkview Mall.
Appearing at certain times, these optional missions (called “Scoops” in-game) allow Frank to recruit one or more survivors to either fight alongside him or to bring back to the Security Room.
There are a total of 48 optional survivors to rescue in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. When you include story characters such as Frank and Isabela, this number can go beyond 50 to get the Saint achievement.
The total number of rescued survivors at the end of 72-hour mode depends on how far through the story you go. Here are all the times on each day they appear, along with the recommended order to rescue them. Obviously, we’re putting a spoiler warning here for the main story.
Day 1 (September 19th)
There are a total of 11 survivors who appear and can be rescued on Day 1.
|Survivor
|Location
|Starts
|Expires
|Scoop
|Jeff Meyer
|Rooftop
|12PM
|6PM
|N/A
|Natalie Meyer
|Rooftop
|12PM
|6PM
|N/A
|Bill Brenton
|Entrance Plaza
|12PM
|6AM, Sep. 20th
|N/A
|Aaron Swoop
|Al Fresca Plaza
|4PM
|4AM, Sep. 20th
|Barricade Pair
|Burt Thompson
|Al Fresca Plaza
|4PM
|4AM, Sep. 20th
|Barricade Pair
|Leah Stein
|Al Fresca Plaza
|5PM
|7AM, Sep. 20th
|A Mother’s Lament
|Sophie Richards
|Leisure Park
|6PM
|5PM, Sep. 21st
|N/A
|Greg Simpson
|Wonderland Plaza
|9PM
|11AM, Sep. 20th
|Out of Control
|Yuu Tanaka
|Wonderland Plaza
|10PM
|7AM, Sep. 20th
|Japanese Tourists
|Shinji Kitano
|Wonderland Plaza
|10PM
|7AM, Sep. 20th
|Japanese Tourists
|David Bailey
|North Plaza
|11PM
|8AM, Sep. 20th
|Shadow of the North Plaza
Best order to rescue Day 1 survivors
Jeff and Natalie can be rescued first before entering the warehouse. After this, we recommend finishing Kent’s first scoop “Cut from the Same Cloth” and then doing up to Case 1-3. You can then work on recruiting survivors that appear between 4PM and 11PM:
- Bill
- Burt
- Aaron
- Leah
- Sophie
- Greg
- Yuu
- Shinji
- David
Because of the Eight Survivor Rule, you cannot have all of these survivors recruited at the same time. We’d recommend rescuing everyone up to 9PM and completing the Out of Control scoop to recruit Greg and open the Wonderland Plaza shortcut.
After that, take those survivors back to the Security Room (while also completing Case 1-4) and go back to recruit Yuu, Shinji, and David.
Day 2 (September 20th)
There are a total of 20 survivors who appear and can be rescued on Day 2.
|Survivor
|Location
|Starts
|Expires
|Scoop
|Tonya Waters
|Wonderland Plaza
|7AM
|12PM
|Lovers
|Ross Folk
|Wonderland Plaza
|7AM
|12PM
|Lovers
|Josh Manning
|North Plaza
|8AM
|5PM, Sep. 21st
|Hatchet Man
|Barbara Patterson
|North Plaza
|8AM
|5PM, Sep. 21st
|Hatchet Man
|Rich Atkins
|North Plaza
|8AM
|5PM, Sep. 21st
|Hatchet Man
|Heather Tompkins
|Paradise Plaza
|9AM
|1PM
|N/A
|Pamela Tompkins
|Paradise Plaza
|9AM
|1PM
|N/A
|Gordon Stalworth
|Al Fresca Plaza
|9AM
|3PM
|The Coward
|Ronald Shiner
|Paradise Plaza
|11AM
|4PM
|Restaurant Man
|Jennifer Gorman
|Paradise Plaza
|1PM
|10AM, Sep. 21st
|N/A
|Kay Nelson
|Wonderland Plaza
|12PM
|12AM, Sep. 21st
|Above The Law
|Lilly Deacon
|Wonderland Plaza
|12PM
|12AM, Sep. 21st
|Above The Law
|Kelly Carpenter
|Wonderland Plaza
|12PM
|12AM, Sep. 21st
|Above The Law
|Janet Star
|Wonderland Plaza
|12PM
|12AM, Sep. 21st
|Above The Law
|Sally Mills
|Wonderland Plaza
|1PM
|12AM, Sep. 21st
|N/A
|Nick Evans
|Wonderland Plaza
|1PM
|12AM, Sep. 21st
|N/A
|Wayne Blackwell
|Entrance Plaza
|5PM
|12AM, Sep. 21st
|Mark of the Sniper
|Jolie Wu
|Entrance Plaza
|5PM
|12AM, Sep. 21st
|The Woman Who Didn’t Make It
|Rachel Decker
|Entrance Plaza
|5PM
|12AM, Sep. 21st
|The Woman Who Didn’t Make It
|Floyd Sanders
|Entrance Plaza
|5PM
|12AM, Sep. 21st
|Antique Lover
Best order to rescue Day 2 survivors
After completing Case 2 and getting the medicine for Brad, time to work on rescuing the survivors that appear between 7AM and 11AM:
- Tonya
- Ross
- Heather
- Pamela
- Gordon
- Ronald
On your way back to give Brad the medicine, you can pick up Tonya and Ross from Wonderland Plaza, and also Heather and Pamela from Paradise Plaza if it’s past 9AM.
After completing Case 3, you should rescue the following:
- Barbara
- Josh
- Rich
- Ronald
- Jennifer
Be sure to also complete Kent’s scoop “Photo Challenge” which also occurs in Paradise Plaza. You’ll need a high PP Outtake photo, which you can achieve by grabbing some Novelty Masks in Child’s Play and putting them on zombies’ heads.
Take these survivors back to the Security Room and wait around for Case 4-1 which starts at 3PM. Once you’ve completed that, go to Wonderland Plaza for a large group of survivors to rescue:
- Sally
- Nick
- Kay
- Janet
- Kelly
- Lilly
Once you rescue them and take them to the Security Room, it should be around 6-7PM. If you have the “Ronald’s Appetite” scoop active, make sure you also bring some food back to the Security Room and give it to him to prevent him from leaving. After this, you can go to Entrance Plaza and pick up:
- Wayne
- Jolie
- Rachel
- Floyd
Take them back to the Security Room and then you should have enough time to make it to North Plaza to begin Case 5-1.
Day 3 (September 21st)
There are a total of 17 survivors who appear and can be rescued on Day 2.
|Survivor
|Location
|Starts
|Expires
|Scoop
|Kindell Johnson
|North Plaza
|12AM
|6AM
|N/A
|Ray Mathison
|Colby’s Movieland
|12AM
|10AM
|A Strange Group
|Nathan Crabbe
|Colby’s Movieland
|12AM
|10AM
|A Strange Group
|Michelle Feltz
|Colby’s Movieland
|12AM
|10AM
|A Strange Group
|Beth Shrake
|Colby’s Movieland
|12AM
|10AM
|A Strange Group
|Cheryl Jones
|Colby’s Movieland
|12AM
|10AM
|A Strange Group
|Gil Jimenez
|Food Court
|2AM
|5PM
|N/A
|Brett Styles
|North Plaza
|1AM
|5PM
|N/A
|Jonathan Picardson
|North Plaza
|1AM
|5PM
|N/A
|Alyssa Laurent
|North Plaza
|1AM
|5PM
|N/A
|Mindy Baker
|Wonderland Plaza
|5AM
|5PM
|Long Haired Punk
|Debbie Willet
|Wonderland Plaza
|5AM
|5PM
|Long Haired Punk
|Paul Carson
|Wonderland Plaza
|5AM
|5PM
|Long Haired Punk
|Leroy McKenna
|Wonderland Plaza
|8AM
|4PM
|A Sick Man
|Susan Walsh
|Wonderland Plaza
|8AM
|5PM
|N/A
|Tad Hawthorne
|Paradise Plaza
|12PM
|12:05PM
|Photographer’s Pride
|Simone Ravendark
|Paradise Plaza
|12PM
|5PM
|The Woman Who Didn’t Make it
Best order to rescue Day 3 survivors
The first Day 3 survivor appears at midnight on Day 3. As soon as you leave the small room with Isabela in Case 5-1, Kindell will be there. Recruit him and take both characters back to the Security Room.
After this, you can go get Gil from Food Court who appears at 2AM. If you’re fast enough, you can take him back to the Security Room and start Case 6.
After Case 6 ends, leave the Security Room and take a photo of the Air Duct on the rooftop. This is important because you need a photo of it to recruit Jonathan, Brett, and Alyssa from the gun store in North Plaza. However, it’s best to head to Colby’s Movieland first and defeat Sean. Here you can rescue:
- Ray
- Nathan
- Michelle
- Beth
- Cheryl
Not only that but completing the “A Strange Group” scoop will cause all cultists to stop appearing throughout the mall. After that, go get Jonathan, Brett, and Alyssa.
Either take them back to the Security Room or wait around until 8AM and head to Wonderland Plaza. Here you can recruit the following survivors:
- Mindy
- Debbie
- Leroy
- Susan
- Paul (will need to be defeated in a boss fight first)
To recruit Paul after his boss fight, make sure you pick up the nearby fire extinguisher and press the attack button to put out the flames. Do not aim and attack though as this will cause Frank to throw the fire extinguisher instead.
Take these survivors back to the Security Room and start Case 7-1 at 11AM. We recommend making a separate save file here, because failing this case file will cause you to get the game’s worst ending, and none of the survivors you’ve rescued so far will count.
Instead of doing Case 7-2, you should head to Colombian Roastmasters in Paradise Plaza by 12PM to start Kent’s final scoop and rescue Tad. If you’re late, Tad will be dead when you get there and you won’t be able to rescue him. The latest time you can start this scoop while being able to rescue Tad is 12:05, so just make sure you’re there on time.
Once you’ve recruited Ted, head to Players in Paradise Plaza and rescue Simone too. Take them both back to the Security Room. And with that, you’ve just rescued every single survivor in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.
From here, you can continue to complete the game’s Case Files and get to the end of 72 hour mode. Bear in mind that if you’re going for the True Ending, you won’t be able to pop the Saint achievement until after completing Overtime mode.
What is the Eight Survivor Rule?
The Eight Survivor Rule is a limit on the number of active survivors currently in the mall. A total of eight survivors can be active at any one time, meaning new survivors or scoops won’t become active if the number of survivors exceeds the Eight Survivor Rule.
This rule applies to survivors in your party, survivors as part of scoops, and even survivors who are part of unmarked scoops such as Bill Brenton on Day 1. The only way to reduce the number of active survivors is to either take them to the Security Room or have them die.
That’s all you need to know about every survivor you can rescue in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Once you’ve rescued 50 and got out of the mall, you’ll unlock the Infinite Durability book to use in New Game+ and Infinity Mode. You may also want to go for every PP Sticker in the game.