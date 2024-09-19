Every survivor in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster & when they appear

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster has dozens of survivors for you to rescue across Frank’s 72-hour stint in Willamette Parkview Mall.

Appearing at certain times, these optional missions (called “Scoops” in-game) allow Frank to recruit one or more survivors to either fight alongside him or to bring back to the Security Room.

There are a total of 48 optional survivors to rescue in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. When you include story characters such as Frank and Isabela, this number can go beyond 50 to get the Saint achievement.

Article continues after ad

The total number of rescued survivors at the end of 72-hour mode depends on how far through the story you go. Here are all the times on each day they appear, along with the recommended order to rescue them. Obviously, we’re putting a spoiler warning here for the main story.

Day 1 (September 19th)

There are a total of 11 survivors who appear and can be rescued on Day 1.

Article continues after ad

Survivor Location Starts Expires Scoop Jeff Meyer Rooftop 12PM 6PM N/A Natalie Meyer Rooftop 12PM 6PM N/A Bill Brenton Entrance Plaza 12PM 6AM, Sep. 20th N/A Aaron Swoop Al Fresca Plaza 4PM 4AM, Sep. 20th Barricade Pair Burt Thompson Al Fresca Plaza 4PM 4AM, Sep. 20th Barricade Pair Leah Stein Al Fresca Plaza 5PM 7AM, Sep. 20th A Mother’s Lament Sophie Richards Leisure Park 6PM 5PM, Sep. 21st N/A Greg Simpson Wonderland Plaza 9PM 11AM, Sep. 20th Out of Control Yuu Tanaka Wonderland Plaza 10PM 7AM, Sep. 20th Japanese Tourists Shinji Kitano Wonderland Plaza 10PM 7AM, Sep. 20th Japanese Tourists David Bailey North Plaza 11PM 8AM, Sep. 20th Shadow of the North Plaza

Best order to rescue Day 1 survivors

Jeff and Natalie can be rescued first before entering the warehouse. After this, we recommend finishing Kent’s first scoop “Cut from the Same Cloth” and then doing up to Case 1-3. You can then work on recruiting survivors that appear between 4PM and 11PM:

Article continues after ad

Bill

Burt

Aaron

Leah

Sophie

Greg

Yuu

Shinji

David

Because of the Eight Survivor Rule, you cannot have all of these survivors recruited at the same time. We’d recommend rescuing everyone up to 9PM and completing the Out of Control scoop to recruit Greg and open the Wonderland Plaza shortcut.

After that, take those survivors back to the Security Room (while also completing Case 1-4) and go back to recruit Yuu, Shinji, and David.

Day 2 (September 20th)

There are a total of 20 survivors who appear and can be rescued on Day 2.

Article continues after ad

Survivor Location Starts Expires Scoop Tonya Waters Wonderland Plaza 7AM 12PM Lovers Ross Folk Wonderland Plaza 7AM 12PM Lovers Josh Manning North Plaza 8AM 5PM, Sep. 21st Hatchet Man Barbara Patterson North Plaza 8AM 5PM, Sep. 21st Hatchet Man Rich Atkins North Plaza 8AM 5PM, Sep. 21st Hatchet Man Heather Tompkins Paradise Plaza 9AM 1PM N/A Pamela Tompkins Paradise Plaza 9AM 1PM N/A Gordon Stalworth Al Fresca Plaza 9AM 3PM The Coward Ronald Shiner Paradise Plaza 11AM 4PM Restaurant Man Jennifer Gorman Paradise Plaza 1PM 10AM, Sep. 21st N/A Kay Nelson Wonderland Plaza 12PM 12AM, Sep. 21st Above The Law Lilly Deacon Wonderland Plaza 12PM 12AM, Sep. 21st Above The Law Kelly Carpenter Wonderland Plaza 12PM 12AM, Sep. 21st Above The Law Janet Star Wonderland Plaza 12PM 12AM, Sep. 21st Above The Law Sally Mills Wonderland Plaza 1PM 12AM, Sep. 21st N/A Nick Evans Wonderland Plaza 1PM 12AM, Sep. 21st N/A Wayne Blackwell Entrance Plaza 5PM 12AM, Sep. 21st Mark of the Sniper Jolie Wu Entrance Plaza 5PM 12AM, Sep. 21st The Woman Who Didn’t Make It Rachel Decker Entrance Plaza 5PM 12AM, Sep. 21st The Woman Who Didn’t Make It Floyd Sanders Entrance Plaza 5PM 12AM, Sep. 21st Antique Lover

Best order to rescue Day 2 survivors

After completing Case 2 and getting the medicine for Brad, time to work on rescuing the survivors that appear between 7AM and 11AM:

Tonya

Ross

Heather

Pamela

Gordon

Ronald

On your way back to give Brad the medicine, you can pick up Tonya and Ross from Wonderland Plaza, and also Heather and Pamela from Paradise Plaza if it’s past 9AM.

Article continues after ad

Capcom / Dexerto

After completing Case 3, you should rescue the following:

Barbara

Josh

Rich

Ronald

Jennifer

Be sure to also complete Kent’s scoop “Photo Challenge” which also occurs in Paradise Plaza. You’ll need a high PP Outtake photo, which you can achieve by grabbing some Novelty Masks in Child’s Play and putting them on zombies’ heads.

Article continues after ad

Take these survivors back to the Security Room and wait around for Case 4-1 which starts at 3PM. Once you’ve completed that, go to Wonderland Plaza for a large group of survivors to rescue:

Sally

Nick

Kay

Janet

Kelly

Lilly

Once you rescue them and take them to the Security Room, it should be around 6-7PM. If you have the “Ronald’s Appetite” scoop active, make sure you also bring some food back to the Security Room and give it to him to prevent him from leaving. After this, you can go to Entrance Plaza and pick up:

Article continues after ad

Wayne

Jolie

Rachel

Floyd

Take them back to the Security Room and then you should have enough time to make it to North Plaza to begin Case 5-1.

Article continues after ad

Day 3 (September 21st)

There are a total of 17 survivors who appear and can be rescued on Day 2.

Survivor Location Starts Expires Scoop Kindell Johnson North Plaza 12AM 6AM N/A Ray Mathison Colby’s Movieland 12AM 10AM A Strange Group Nathan Crabbe Colby’s Movieland 12AM 10AM A Strange Group Michelle Feltz Colby’s Movieland 12AM 10AM A Strange Group Beth Shrake Colby’s Movieland 12AM 10AM A Strange Group Cheryl Jones Colby’s Movieland 12AM 10AM A Strange Group Gil Jimenez Food Court 2AM 5PM N/A Brett Styles North Plaza 1AM 5PM N/A Jonathan Picardson North Plaza 1AM 5PM N/A Alyssa Laurent North Plaza 1AM 5PM N/A Mindy Baker Wonderland Plaza 5AM 5PM Long Haired Punk Debbie Willet Wonderland Plaza 5AM 5PM Long Haired Punk Paul Carson Wonderland Plaza 5AM 5PM Long Haired Punk Leroy McKenna Wonderland Plaza 8AM 4PM A Sick Man Susan Walsh Wonderland Plaza 8AM 5PM N/A Tad Hawthorne Paradise Plaza 12PM 12:05PM Photographer’s Pride Simone Ravendark Paradise Plaza 12PM 5PM The Woman Who Didn’t Make it

Best order to rescue Day 3 survivors

The first Day 3 survivor appears at midnight on Day 3. As soon as you leave the small room with Isabela in Case 5-1, Kindell will be there. Recruit him and take both characters back to the Security Room.

Article continues after ad

After this, you can go get Gil from Food Court who appears at 2AM. If you’re fast enough, you can take him back to the Security Room and start Case 6.

After Case 6 ends, leave the Security Room and take a photo of the Air Duct on the rooftop. This is important because you need a photo of it to recruit Jonathan, Brett, and Alyssa from the gun store in North Plaza. However, it’s best to head to Colby’s Movieland first and defeat Sean. Here you can rescue:

Article continues after ad

Ray

Nathan

Michelle

Beth

Cheryl

Not only that but completing the “A Strange Group” scoop will cause all cultists to stop appearing throughout the mall. After that, go get Jonathan, Brett, and Alyssa.

Article continues after ad

Capcom / Dexerto

Either take them back to the Security Room or wait around until 8AM and head to Wonderland Plaza. Here you can recruit the following survivors:

Mindy

Debbie

Leroy

Susan

Paul (will need to be defeated in a boss fight first)

To recruit Paul after his boss fight, make sure you pick up the nearby fire extinguisher and press the attack button to put out the flames. Do not aim and attack though as this will cause Frank to throw the fire extinguisher instead.

Article continues after ad

Take these survivors back to the Security Room and start Case 7-1 at 11AM. We recommend making a separate save file here, because failing this case file will cause you to get the game’s worst ending, and none of the survivors you’ve rescued so far will count.

Instead of doing Case 7-2, you should head to Colombian Roastmasters in Paradise Plaza by 12PM to start Kent’s final scoop and rescue Tad. If you’re late, Tad will be dead when you get there and you won’t be able to rescue him. The latest time you can start this scoop while being able to rescue Tad is 12:05, so just make sure you’re there on time.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve recruited Ted, head to Players in Paradise Plaza and rescue Simone too. Take them both back to the Security Room. And with that, you’ve just rescued every single survivor in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster.

From here, you can continue to complete the game’s Case Files and get to the end of 72 hour mode. Bear in mind that if you’re going for the True Ending, you won’t be able to pop the Saint achievement until after completing Overtime mode.

Article continues after ad

What is the Eight Survivor Rule?

The Eight Survivor Rule is a limit on the number of active survivors currently in the mall. A total of eight survivors can be active at any one time, meaning new survivors or scoops won’t become active if the number of survivors exceeds the Eight Survivor Rule.

This rule applies to survivors in your party, survivors as part of scoops, and even survivors who are part of unmarked scoops such as Bill Brenton on Day 1. The only way to reduce the number of active survivors is to either take them to the Security Room or have them die.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

That’s all you need to know about every survivor you can rescue in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster. Once you’ve rescued 50 and got out of the mall, you’ll unlock the Infinite Durability book to use in New Game+ and Infinity Mode. You may also want to go for every PP Sticker in the game.