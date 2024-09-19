All PP Sticker locations in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

All PP Sticker locations in Dead Rising Deluxe RemasterCapcom / Dexerto
PP Stickers are a form of collectible in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, with a hundred of them scattered around the Willamette Parkview Mall for Frank to find.
One of the easiest ways to level up in Dead Rising DR is by snapping photos, and PP Stickers grant enough PP (Prestige Points) that you’ll be able to level up by quite a considerable amount if you manage to collect them all.
With a total of 100 PP Stickers to collect across all areas of the mall, here are the locations of every sticker in the game, broken down per area. While you can go for most of these in Infinity Mode, there’ll be a few areas locked out from you. So we recommend doing this in 72-hour mode.
Security Room
There is only one PP sticker in the Security Room.
PP Sticker (1/100)
On the pinboard above the couch where you can save your game.
Rooftop
There is only one PP sticker on the Rooftop.
PP Sticker (2/100)
Find this on the Air Duct that leads back to the Security Room.
Paradise Plaza
There are a total of 14 PP Stickers in Paradise Plaza.
PP Sticker (3/100)
As soon as you enter Paradise Plaza from Warehouse, find this on the large clock with a bird across from Cam’s Camera (1F)
PP Sticker (4/100)
On the giant Servbot in Child’s Play (1F)
PP Sticker (5/100)
On the Wendy cut-out ad in Players (1F)
PP Sticker (6/100)
Above the entrance to Tyke n’ Tots (1F).
PP Sticker (7/100)
On the large teddy bear behind the counter in Ye Olde Toybox (1F).
PP Sticker (8/100)
On the stair wall between two basketball nets in SporTrance (1F).
PP Sticker (9/100)
On the clock face inside Universe of Optics (1F).
PP Sticker (10/100)
Above the entrance to Kid’s Choice Clothing (1F).
PP Sticker (11/100)
On the green vase in the middle of Marriage Makers (2F).
PP Sticker (12/100)
Outside Colombian Roastmasters (2F) on one of the green signs hanging from the wall.
PP Sticker (13/100)
On the t-shirt in the middle of Tucci’s of Rome (2F).
PP Sticker (14/100)
On the stairwell to the back of Paradise Plaza, behind SporTrance and near the restrooms. It’s on an advertisement for Kid’s Choice Clothing.
PP Sticker (15/100)
Above the entrance to Tunemakers (1F).
PP Sticker (16/100)
Above the entrance to Jill’s Sandwiches (1F).
Colby’s Movieland
There are a total of 10 PP Stickers in Colby’s Movieland.
PP Sticker (17/100)
On the Ratman cutout to the left of the cinema entrance.
PP Sticker (18/100)
Above the entrance to the cinema.
PP Sticker (19/100)
On the Mega Man cutout to the right of the entrance.
PP Sticker (20/100)
On a movie poster behind the ticket booth.
PP Sticker (21/100)
On a movie poster behind the ticket booth.
PP Sticker (22/100)
On a movie poster behind the ticket booth.
PP Sticker (23/100)
Colby’s Movieland. On one of the four movie posters behind the Ticket counter.
PP Sticker (24/100)
Outside the gift shop on a Ticky cardboard cutout.
PP Sticker (25/100)
Outside the gift shop on a Ratman bust.
PP Sticker (26/100)
Inside the gift shop on a Ticky cardboard cutout.
Movieland Annex
There are a total of two PP Stickers in Movieland Annex.
To reach this area, you must get caught by the True Eye raincoat cult. They appear after 12PM on Day 2. Don’t leave this area until you’ve snapped both pictures, as you can’t come back to this room again.
PP Sticker (27/100)
Found on the True Eye tapestry hanging in the centre room.
PP Sticker (28/100)
On an upturned Ticky cardboard cut-out just to the side.
Leisure Park
There are a total of 4 PP Stickers in Leisure Park.
PP Sticker (29/100)
Stand in the lake and zoom in on the south face of the clock tower.
PP Sticker (30/100)
Stand in the middle of the flower beds and zoom in on the north face of the clock tower.
PP Sticker (31/100)
Climb the gazebo near the Movieland Annex door and zoom in on the east face of the clock tower.
PP Sticker (32/100)
Above the Maintenance Tunnel entrance in the parking lot.
Maintenance Tunnel
There are a total of five PP Stickers in Maintenance Tunnels.
Each of the five stationary trucks parked in the Maintenance Tunnels have a PP sticker on their back door. Here are the locations on the map:
PP Sticker (33/100)
In the back of the parked Michelle Club truck in the parking lot underneath Seon’s Food & Stuff.
PP Sticker (34/100)
In the back of the parked Michelle Club truck in the parking lot underneath Wonderland Plaza.
PP Sticker (35/100)
In the back of the parked Michelle Club truck in the parking lot underneath Al Fresca Plaza.
PP Sticker (36/100)
In the back of the parked Michelle Club truck in the parking lot underneath Entrance Plaza.
PP Sticker (37/100)
In the back of the parked Michelle Club truck in the parking lot underneath Crislip’s Home Saloon.
Meat Processing Area
There are a total of two PP Stickers in Meat Processing Area.
PP Sticker (38/100)
On the poster that reads “Cuts of Beef” at the back of the room.
PP Sticker (39/100)
On the big machine at the middle-back of the room, inside the assembly line.
North Plaza
There are a total of 14 PP Stickers in North Plaza.
PP Sticker (40/100)
In a display case inside Ripper’s Blades, immediately to the left as you enter the store.
PP Sticker (41/100)
In a display case inside Ripper’s Blades, immediately to the right as you enter the store.
PP Sticker (42/100)
Above the entrance to Seon’s Food & Stuff.
PP Sticker (43/100)
On the giant pill bottle above the Pharmacy sign in Seon’s Food & Stuff.
PP Sticker (44/100)
On the Meats sign above the butchers in Seon’s Food & Stuff.
PP Sticker (45/100)
On the Seafood sign in Seon’s Food & Stuff.
PP Sticker (46/100)
On the American flag and guns found in the window to the right of Huntin’ Shack.
PP Sticker (47/100)
On the hunter cutout to the left of the entrance to Huntin’ Shack.
PP Sticker (48/100)
On a buck trophy mounted on the wall inside Huntin’ Shack, by the entrance.
PP Sticker (49/100)
On a buck trophy mounted on the wall inside Huntin’ Shack, behind the counter.
PP Sticker (50/100)
Above the entrance to Crislip’s Home Saloon.
PP Sticker (51/100)
On the sign that says “Gardening as a pastime” near the back of Crislip’s Home Saloon.
PP Sticker (52/100)
On the sign that says “Supporting your lifestyle” behind the counter in Crislip’s Home Saloon.
PP Sticker (53/100)
On the statue of the child in the middle of the fountain across from Crislip’s Home Saloon.
Wonderland Plaza
There are a total of 15 PP Stickers in Wonderland Plaza.
PP Sticker (54/100)
On the windmill in the play area south of the Space Rider.
PP Sticker (55/100)
On the yellow and red house in the play area south of the Space Rider.
PP Sticker (56/100)
On the giant Willamette rabbit statue near the south play area.
PP Sticker (57/100)
On the yellow and red house in the play area north of the Space Rider.
PP Sticker (58/100)
On the giant Willamette rabbit statue near the North Plaza entrance.
PP Sticker (59/100)
On the Kids Selection poster behind the desk in Small Fry Duds (1F).
PP Sticker (60/100)
On the green balloon with yellow stripes hanging from the ceiling of Small Fry Duds (1F), just to the left of the counter.
PP Sticker (61/100)
Above the entrance to Sir Book-a-lot (1F).
PP Sticker (62/100)
Above the entrance to Kokonutz Sports Town (2F).
PP Sticker (63/100)
On the cutout of the space alien to the right of the Space Rider entrance (2F).
PP Sticker (64/100)
On the cutout of the astronaut to the left of the Space Rider entrance (2F).
PP Sticker (65/100)
Above the entrance to the Space Rider (2F), on the sign.
PP Sticker (66/100)
On the cutout of the astronaut above the exit of the Space Rider. You can get a clear shot of this outside the Lovely Fashion House entrance (2F).
PP Sticker (67/100)
On the red shirt display inside Scruff & Scrapes (1F).
PP Sticker (68/100)
On the poster on the wall of the baseball team celebrating inside Homerunner’s (1F).
Food Court
There are a total of 11 PP Stickers in Food Court.
PP Sticker (69/100)
Above the entrance to the upper Food Court on the bee sign.
PP Sticker (70/100)
On the cutout of a cowboy riding a horse just to the right of the Food Court sign.
PP Sticker (71/100)
On the bull sign just behind the Food Court sign
PP Sticker (72/100)
On the Central Tacos sign.
PP Sticker (73/100)
On the Dark Bean sign.
PP Sticker (74/100)
On the Meaty’s Burgers sign.
PP Sticker (75/100)
On the Frozen Dreams sign.
PP Sticker (76/100)
On the Jade Paradise sign.
PP Sticker (77/100)
On the Teresa’s Oven sign.
PP Sticker (78/100)
On the chef sign above Chris’ Fine Foods.
PP Sticker (79/100)
On the chef bust at the back of the restaurant, surrounded by plates you can shoot for PP.
Al Fresca Plaza
There are a total of 11 PP Stickers in Al Fresca Plaza.
PP Sticker (80/100)
Turn around when entering from the Food Court and find this above the entrance.
PP Sticker (81/100)
Between the posters behind the desk in Flexin’.
PP Sticker (82/100)
On one of the treadmills near the window in Flexin’.
PP Sticker (83/100)
On one of the exercise bikes in the middle of Flexin’.
PP Sticker (84/100)
On the chest fly machine close to the entrance of Flexin’.
PP Sticker (85/100)
Between two posters at the far end wall in Flexin’.
PP Sticker (86/100)
On the big green banner that says “Flexin’” in the gym, near the restroom.
PP Sticker (87/100)
On a poster that says “Good vision is important” in Eyes Like Us.
PP Sticker (88/100)
Underneath the high heels right at the entrance to Brand New U.
PP Sticker (89/100)
Above the entrance to Colombian Roastmasters.
PP Sticker (90/100)
On the menu sign in Hamburger Fiefdom.
Entrance Plaza
There are a total of 10 PP Stickers in Entrance Plaza.
PP Sticker (91/100)
On the light brown teddy bear towards the back of Children’s Castle (1F).
PP Sticker (92/100)
Underneath the high heels in Refined Class (1F).
PP Sticker (93/100)
Floating above the green tent in Sports High (1F).
PP Sticker (94/100)
On the Wendy cardboard cutout outside Robsaka Digital (2F).
PP Sticker (95/100)
On the Ticky cardboard ad outside Robsaka Digital (2F).
PP Sticker (96/100)
On the red crown inside Ned’s Knicknackery (2F).
PP Sticker (97/100)
On the green vase in the center of Special Gifts (2F).
PP Sticker (98/100)
On the poster at the back of Estelle’s Fine-lady Cosmetics (2F).
PP Sticker (99/100)
At the very end of the plaza to the south of the mall, found on the outer doors.
PP Sticker (100/100)
The final PP Sticker is on the giant bee clock statue. You’ll get the best angle on the second floor by the big window.
And with that, you’ll have snapped a photo of every single PP Sticker in the game. Enjoy your Hockey Mask which should now be available in the Security Room locker. Now you can work on other achievements to get that fabled 100%, such as rescuing all survivors or killing 53,594 zombies.