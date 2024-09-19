Gaming

All PP Sticker locations in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster

Olly Smith
Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker featuredCapcom / Dexerto

PP Stickers are a form of collectible in Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster, with a hundred of them scattered around the Willamette Parkview Mall for Frank to find.

One of the easiest ways to level up in Dead Rising DR is by snapping photos, and PP Stickers grant enough PP (Prestige Points) that you’ll be able to level up by quite a considerable amount if you manage to collect them all.

With a total of 100 PP Stickers to collect across all areas of the mall, here are the locations of every sticker in the game, broken down per area. While you can go for most of these in Infinity Mode, there’ll be a few areas locked out from you. So we recommend doing this in 72-hour mode.

Security Room

There is only one PP sticker in the Security Room.

PP Sticker (1/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Security RoomCapcom / Dexerto

On the pinboard above the couch where you can save your game.

Rooftop

There is only one PP sticker on the Rooftop.

PP Sticker (2/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker RooftopCapcom / Dexerto

Find this on the Air Duct that leads back to the Security Room.

Paradise Plaza

There are a total of 14 PP Stickers in Paradise Plaza.

PP Sticker (3/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

As soon as you enter Paradise Plaza from Warehouse, find this on the large clock with a bird across from Cam’s Camera (1F)

PP Sticker (4/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the giant Servbot in Child’s Play (1F)

PP Sticker (5/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the Wendy cut-out ad in Players (1F)

PP Sticker (6/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Above the entrance to Tyke n’ Tots (1F).

PP Sticker (7/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the large teddy bear behind the counter in Ye Olde Toybox (1F).

PP Sticker (8/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the stair wall between two basketball nets in SporTrance (1F).

PP Sticker (9/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the clock face inside Universe of Optics (1F).

PP Sticker (10/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Above the entrance to Kid’s Choice Clothing (1F).

PP Sticker (11/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the green vase in the middle of Marriage Makers (2F).

PP Sticker (12/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Outside Colombian Roastmasters (2F) on one of the green signs hanging from the wall.

PP Sticker (13/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the t-shirt in the middle of Tucci’s of Rome (2F).

PP Sticker (14/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the stairwell to the back of Paradise Plaza, behind SporTrance and near the restrooms. It’s on an advertisement for Kid’s Choice Clothing.

PP Sticker (15/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Above the entrance to Tunemakers (1F).

PP Sticker (16/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Paradise PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Above the entrance to Jill’s Sandwiches (1F).

Colby’s Movieland

There are a total of 10 PP Stickers in Colby’s Movieland.

PP Sticker (17/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Colby's MovielandCapcom / Dexerto

On the Ratman cutout to the left of the cinema entrance. 

PP Sticker (18/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Colby's MovielandCapcom / Dexerto

Above the entrance to the cinema.

PP Sticker (19/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Colby's MovielandCapcom / Dexerto

On the Mega Man cutout to the right of the entrance. 

PP Sticker (20/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Colby's MovielandCapcom / Dexerto

On a movie poster behind the ticket booth. 

PP Sticker (21/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Colby's MovielandCapcom / Dexerto

On a movie poster behind the ticket booth.

PP Sticker (22/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Colby's MovielandCapcom / Dexerto

On a movie poster behind the ticket booth.

PP Sticker (23/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Colby's MovielandCapcom / Dexerto

Colby’s Movieland. On one of the four movie posters behind the Ticket counter.

PP Sticker (24/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Colby's MovielandCapcom / Dexerto

Outside the gift shop on a Ticky cardboard cutout. 

PP Sticker (25/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Colby's MovielandCapcom / Dexerto

Outside the gift shop on a Ratman bust. 

PP Sticker (26/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Colby's MovielandCapcom / Dexerto

Inside the gift shop on a Ticky cardboard cutout.

Movieland Annex

There are a total of two PP Stickers in Movieland Annex.

To reach this area, you must get caught by the True Eye raincoat cult. They appear after 12PM on Day 2. Don’t leave this area until you’ve snapped both pictures, as you can’t come back to this room again.

PP Sticker (27/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Colby's Movieland AnnexCapcom / Dexerto

Found on the True Eye tapestry hanging in the centre room.

PP Sticker (28/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Colby's Movieland AnnexCapcom / Dexerto

On an upturned Ticky cardboard cut-out just to the side. 

Leisure Park

There are a total of 4 PP Stickers in Leisure Park.

PP Sticker (29/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Leisure ParkCapcom / Dexerto

Stand in the lake and zoom in on the south face of the clock tower. 

PP Sticker (30/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Leisure ParkCapcom / Dexerto

Stand in the middle of the flower beds and zoom in on the north face of the clock tower.

PP Sticker (31/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Leisure ParkCapcom / Dexerto

Climb the gazebo near the Movieland Annex door and zoom in on the east face of the clock tower.

PP Sticker (32/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Leisure ParkCapcom / Dexerto

Above the Maintenance Tunnel entrance in the parking lot.

Maintenance Tunnel

There are a total of five PP Stickers in Maintenance Tunnels.

Each of the five stationary trucks parked in the Maintenance Tunnels have a PP sticker on their back door. Here are the locations on the map:

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Maintenance Tunnels locationsCapcom / Dexerto

PP Sticker (33/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Maintenance TunnelsCapcom / Dexerto

In the back of the parked Michelle Club truck in the parking lot underneath Seon’s Food & Stuff.

PP Sticker (34/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Maintenance TunnelsCapcom / Dexerto

In the back of the parked Michelle Club truck in the parking lot underneath Wonderland Plaza.

PP Sticker (35/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Maintenance TunnelsCapcom / Dexerto

In the back of the parked Michelle Club truck in the parking lot underneath Al Fresca Plaza.

PP Sticker (36/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Maintenance TunnelsCapcom / Dexerto

In the back of the parked Michelle Club truck in the parking lot underneath Entrance Plaza.

PP Sticker (37/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Maintenance TunnelsCapcom / Dexerto

In the back of the parked Michelle Club truck in the parking lot underneath Crislip’s Home Saloon.

Meat Processing Area

There are a total of two PP Stickers in Meat Processing Area.

PP Sticker (38/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Meat Processing AreaCapcom / Dexerto

On the poster that reads “Cuts of Beef” at the back of the room.

PP Sticker (39/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Meat Processing AreaCapcom / Dexerto

On the big machine at the middle-back of the room, inside the assembly line.

North Plaza

There are a total of 14 PP Stickers in North Plaza.

PP Sticker (40/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

In a display case inside Ripper’s Blades, immediately to the left as you enter the store.

PP Sticker (41/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

In a display case inside Ripper’s Blades, immediately to the right as you enter the store.

PP Sticker (42/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Above the entrance to Seon’s Food & Stuff.

PP Sticker (43/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the giant pill bottle above the Pharmacy sign in Seon’s Food & Stuff. 

PP Sticker (44/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the Meats sign above the butchers in Seon’s Food & Stuff. 

PP Sticker (45/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the Seafood sign in Seon’s Food & Stuff.

PP Sticker (46/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the American flag and guns found in the window to the right of Huntin’ Shack.

PP Sticker (47/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the hunter cutout to the left of the entrance to Huntin’ Shack.

PP Sticker (48/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On a buck trophy mounted on the wall inside Huntin’ Shack, by the entrance.

PP Sticker (49/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On a buck trophy mounted on the wall inside Huntin’ Shack, behind the counter. 

PP Sticker (50/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Above the entrance to Crislip’s Home Saloon. 

PP Sticker (51/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the sign that says “Gardening as a pastime” near the back of Crislip’s Home Saloon.

PP Sticker (52/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the sign that says “Supporting your lifestyle” behind the counter in Crislip’s Home Saloon.

PP Sticker (53/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker North PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the statue of the child in the middle of the fountain across from Crislip’s Home Saloon.

Wonderland Plaza

There are a total of 15 PP Stickers in Wonderland Plaza.

PP Sticker (54/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the windmill in the play area south of the Space Rider.

PP Sticker (55/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the yellow and red house in the play area south of the Space Rider.

PP Sticker (56/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the giant Willamette rabbit statue near the south play area. 

PP Sticker (57/100) 

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the yellow and red house in the play area north of the Space Rider. 

PP Sticker (58/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the giant Willamette rabbit statue near the North Plaza entrance. 

PP Sticker (59/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the Kids Selection poster behind the desk in Small Fry Duds (1F).

PP Sticker (60/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the green balloon with yellow stripes hanging from the ceiling of Small Fry Duds (1F), just to the left of the counter.

PP Sticker (61/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Above the entrance to Sir Book-a-lot (1F).

PP Sticker (62/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Above the entrance to Kokonutz Sports Town (2F).

PP Sticker (63/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the cutout of the space alien to the right of the Space Rider entrance (2F).

PP Sticker (64/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the cutout of the astronaut to the left of the Space Rider entrance (2F). 

PP Sticker (65/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Above the entrance to the Space Rider (2F), on the sign.

PP Sticker (66/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the cutout of the astronaut above the exit of the Space Rider. You can get a clear shot of this outside the Lovely Fashion House entrance (2F).

PP Sticker (67/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the red shirt display inside Scruff & Scrapes (1F).

PP Sticker (68/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Wonderland PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the poster on the wall of the baseball team celebrating inside Homerunner’s (1F). 

Food Court

There are a total of 11 PP Stickers in Food Court.

PP Sticker (69/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Food CourtCapcom / Dexerto

Above the entrance to the upper Food Court on the bee sign.

PP Sticker (70/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Food CourtCapcom / Dexerto

On the cutout of a cowboy riding a horse just to the right of the Food Court sign. 

PP Sticker (71/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Food CourtCapcom / Dexerto

On the bull sign just behind the Food Court sign

PP Sticker (72/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Food CourtCapcom / Dexerto

On the Central Tacos sign.

PP Sticker (73/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Food CourtCapcom / Dexerto

On the Dark Bean sign.

PP Sticker (74/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Food CourtCapcom / Dexerto

On the Meaty’s Burgers sign.

PP Sticker (75/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Food CourtCapcom / Dexerto

On the Frozen Dreams sign.

PP Sticker (76/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Food CourtCapcom / Dexerto

On the Jade Paradise sign.

PP Sticker (77/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Food CourtCapcom / Dexerto

On the Teresa’s Oven sign.

PP Sticker (78/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Food CourtCapcom / Dexerto

On the chef sign above Chris’ Fine Foods.

PP Sticker (79/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Food CourtCapcom / Dexerto

On the chef bust at the back of the restaurant, surrounded by plates you can shoot for PP.

Al Fresca Plaza

There are a total of 11 PP Stickers in Al Fresca Plaza.

PP Sticker (80/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Al Fresca PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Turn around when entering from the Food Court and find this above the entrance.

PP Sticker (81/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Al Fresca PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Between the posters behind the desk in Flexin’.

PP Sticker (82/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Al Fresca PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On one of the treadmills near the window in Flexin’.

PP Sticker (83/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Al Fresca PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On one of the exercise bikes in the middle of Flexin’.

PP Sticker (84/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Al Fresca PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the chest fly machine close to the entrance of Flexin’.

PP Sticker (85/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Al Fresca PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Between two posters at the far end wall in Flexin’.

PP Sticker (86/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Al Fresca PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the big green banner that says “Flexin’” in the gym, near the restroom.

PP Sticker (87/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Al Fresca PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On a poster that says “Good vision is important” in Eyes Like Us.

PP Sticker (88/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Al Fresca PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Underneath the high heels right at the entrance to Brand New U.

PP Sticker (89/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Al Fresca PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Above the entrance to Colombian Roastmasters.

PP Sticker (90/100)

Capcom / Dexerto

On the menu sign in Hamburger Fiefdom.

Entrance Plaza

There are a total of 10 PP Stickers in Entrance Plaza.

PP Sticker (91/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Entrance PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the light brown teddy bear towards the back of Children’s Castle (1F). 

PP Sticker (92/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Entrance PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Underneath the high heels in Refined Class (1F).

PP Sticker (93/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Entrance PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

Floating above the green tent in Sports High (1F).

PP Sticker (94/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Entrance PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the Wendy cardboard cutout outside Robsaka Digital (2F).

PP Sticker (95/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Entrance PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the Ticky cardboard ad outside Robsaka Digital (2F).

PP Sticker (96/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Entrance PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the red crown inside Ned’s Knicknackery (2F).

PP Sticker (97/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Entrance PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the green vase in the center of Special Gifts (2F). 

PP Sticker (98/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Entrance PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

On the poster at the back of Estelle’s Fine-lady Cosmetics (2F).

PP Sticker (99/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Entrance PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

At the very end of the plaza to the south of the mall, found on the outer doors.

PP Sticker (100/100)

Dead Rising Deluxe Remaster PP Sticker Entrance PlazaCapcom / Dexerto

The final PP Sticker is on the giant bee clock statue. You’ll get the best angle on the second floor by the big window. 

And with that, you’ll have snapped a photo of every single PP Sticker in the game. Enjoy your Hockey Mask which should now be available in the Security Room locker. Now you can work on other achievements to get that fabled 100%, such as rescuing all survivors or killing 53,594 zombies.

