Avowed is filled with mysteries and treasures for players to discover on their journey through the Living Lands, but some can be harder to find than others — like the Dead Man’s Mail map.

Whether you’re looking to check out more of the world, explore the main quest, complete bounties, or just get into a fight, it’s always worth ensuring you have the strongest weapons and armor.

While some gear is found with Merchants, the majority are hidden inside chests, with only a riddle and a picture to hint at their location.

One such chest is the Dead Man’s Mail, which offers a powerful piece of armor, alongside many valuable rewards.

Dead Man’s Mail map treasure location









To find the Dead Mans Mail treasure you’ll want to head over to Tago’s Tower in Shatter Scarp, just northwest of Sharks Teeth. There’s a teleportation tower just outside, which will place you almost exactly where the map describes.

Once there, you’ll want to head to the X on the hint, which is the small building on the right of the tower. The chest itself is on the second floor of the tomb, so look for a small ramp, climb it, and look for the chest in the small alcove.

Rewards





Along with a variety of valuable gems and crafting materials, players will receive the rather unfashionable Necropants. The Medium Armor will be Superb Quality and Unique, meaning you can enchant it. That being said, it already has some enchantments, including the ability to summon a Spectre as an ally, and +30% resistance to Poison Accumulation.

Is it any good?

If you frequent Medium Armor, then the Necropants are well worth equipping. Not only is it a pretty good Quality that could easily take you to the end game (as long as you upgrade when you can), but the ability to summon a Spectre to fight with you essentially adds a companion for 35 seconds. This is often more than enough time to deal some great damage to the enemy you’re fighting.

Combine that with the high Damage Reduction and average Max Stamina and Essence, and you have one powerful piece of armor, especially for a Ranger. Plus, if you don’t like how it looks, you can always transmogrify it into another design.

Now you have the Necropants, be sure to check out some of the other treasure maps, like the Practical Pockets mystery in Fior mes Iverno, or check out the best companions in Avowed, so you know who to add to your new Spectre ally.