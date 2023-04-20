Dead Island 2 mission list: How many campaign quests are there?

Dead Island 2 is finally here, and you might be wondering how far along you are in your journey through Hell-A. If you want a look at the full Dead Island 2 mission list, and the order they come in, we’re here to help.

The zombie-full Los Angeles in Dead Island 2 is a playground for you to paint your blood-soaked masterpieces of destruction. There’s a ton for you to do throughout, and many distractions for you to spend a bunch of time with.

However, eventually you’re going to been to return to the game’s main story. The side quests will give you room to explore outside of it, but all roads will eventually lead back to the critical path, as you and your Slayer get to the bottom of why LA has turned into such a hellscape… or at least more so than usual.

But how long is the story, and how far are you along to reaching Dead Island 2’s credits? We’ve got the sequential list of missions right here for you to check out.

How many missions are there in Dead Island 2?’

Dead Island 2 features 24 campaign missions. There are also 33 side quests in the game, though obviously, these are not critical to the main story’s progression. While your playtime will vary a lot depending on how much of the side content and challenges you engage with, it should take you about 20-25 hours to complete Dead Island 2’s campaign.

Dead Island 2 Mission List: all campaign quests outlined

Here is the full Dead Island 2 mission list. This list is in sequential order, so if you want to know how far along you are, just cross-reference with your current active story mission in the Quests tab:

Flight of the Damned Desperately Seeking Emma Bel-Air Brawl Call the Cavalry Room Service for Major Booker The Chosen One O Michael, Where Art Thou? Kwon With The Wind Michael Anders and the Holy Grail Saddle Up for Santa Monica Justifiable Zombicide Flushed The Heart of Darkness The Red Mist The Giant Slayer Beach Offensive The Final Gauntlet Blood Drive Boardwalking Dead Plumbing the Depths The Search for Truth Rage Quit The End of the Line Hollywood Ending

That’s everything you need to know to track your progress through the Dead Island campaign. However, we have a ton of other handy Dead Island 2 guides for you to consider if you’re looking for any more help:

