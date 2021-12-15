Dead by Daylight’s next killer is Ringu’s Sadako

Dead by Daylight’s next chapter will be inspired by the iconic Japanese horror franchise Ringu. This means that the murderous Sadako will be joining the game’s roster of killers. Dead by Daylight developers Behaviour Interactive have revealed that the next content will be themed around Japanese horror franchise Ringu, meaning the ghost of Sadako will soon be climbing out of wells and stalking players. The online horror game often adds classic horror icons to its roster, and Ringu is one of Japan’s most celebrated and terrifying franchises.

A Hollywood remake of Ringu was remade in 2002, simply called The Ring and spawned two sequels. So, audiences may be more familiar with the ghostly Samara than Sadako, who she was based on. However, it will be the Japanese version of the character we’ll be seeing in Dead by Daylight, instead of her western equivalent.

When is Ringu coming to Dead by Daylight?

No concrete release date has been given yet, but Chapter 23, the Ringu chapter of Dead by Daylight will release sometime in March 2022. We imagine more details will be coming in the New Year.

Dead by Daylight Ringu trailer

The trailer doesn’t reveal Sadako herself though, it only references her by showing the well she infamously climbs out of in the movies and original Ringu novel. However, Sadako is Ringu’s primary monster, and the appearance of her well in the trailer all but guarantees her imminent arrival.

In all iterations of Ringu, Sadako is a vengeful spirit, intent on punishing others for her own tragic life and death. The character haunts a VHS tape that shows her climbing out the well. She then trudges and towards the audience’s screen menacingly before the tape is usually turned off in fear. The viewer then receives a phone call from her saying “seven days.” After this time, Sadako stalks and kills her victim either by frightening them to death or by some physical means.

You can watch the new Dead by Daylight Ringu teaser below, just don’t answer the phone after watching it…

Dead by Daylight Ringu chapter details

It will be interesting to see how Sadako kills her victims in Dead by Daylight, as in Ringu, most deaths take place off-screen. Victims are usually shown scrambling away from her before the camera cuts away. This is when she inevitably catches and kills the poor soul. This mechanic may not be able to work in an online game. Hopefully, the devs will show some gameplay soon, giving us some clarity regarding this question.

