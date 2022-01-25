Dead by Daylight update 5.5.0 Mid Chapter patch notes: New wiggle system, toggle interactions, more

Dead by Daylight’s update 5.5.0 Mid Chapter patch notes have arrived and we’ve got a new look at the new beta option tab for console players as well as a few quality of life changes such as the interaction toggle option.

Just a day before the start of the Lunar New Year Lurking Stripes event, Dead by Daylight’s Mid Chapter patch is here to bring some highly request quality of life adjustments to the game.

These changes will take effect right away, so anyone returning to check out the Tome X SAW crossover will be coming back to a refreshed version of the game that’s easier for everyone to play.

Advertisement

A word of warning for PC players, you will have to redownload most of the game’s 20+ gigabytes when installing this patch, so be sure to leave plenty of time to account for that before you start making plans to play.

Dead by Daylight’s new escape system

The number one change in the Mid Chapter patch is the console debut of the new wiggle mini-game.

Behaviour is testing out a bumper-based addition to the wiggle mini-game that allows survivors to break free from a killer’s grasp.

Hitting these skill checks will allow players to fight free faster than before and have a better chance of escaping their stalker.

Advertisement

This setting is now available under the Beta tab in the options menu and will only be around for a limited time

Dead by Daylight’s new accessibility settings

Furthering their recent focus on accessibility, object interactions (like starting a generator) can now be switched to a toggle function so that players no longer have to hold the interact button/key to keep themselves on task.

This update also includes an additional option to allow running to interrupt any action a character was previously performing.

For the full notes, check out the entire recap obtained via Behaviour Interactive.

Dead By Daylight update 5.5.0 Mid Chapter patch notes

Features

Fixed some specific vulnerabilities that could be abused by cheaters

Hit feedback has been adjusted to reduce the frequency of visual feedback in the case of a rejected hit (especially for instances of Dead Hard)

Dev Note: This won’t eliminate all instances of VFX / SFX feedback when landing a rejected hit, but it should reduce it for most cases where the players have a decent connection to the server.

Advertisement

New Feature: Interaction Behavior – Hold / Toggle

When set to Toggle, you no longer need to hold the interaction button for interaction (Fixing generators, healing, kicking generators, etc.)

To end the interaction, you will need to press the interaction button a second time (or use the “Run to Cancel” option detailed below!)

Located in the Options menu under “Controls”

Available for both Survivor and Killer as separate settings

New Feature: Run to Cancel – On / Off

When enabled, survivor players can cancel an interaction by giving a run input (ie the run modifier and a direction to move)

Located in the Options menu under “Controls”

Only available for Survivors

Dev Note: Holding buttons for extended interactions isn’t always the most comfortable, so this feature aims to address that. When combined with the Run to Cancel, you can quickly disengage from fixing a generator once you spot Myers stalking you.

Beta Features

A new tab is available in the Options menu: Beta!

New features will appear here so that we can gain feedback from all players on all platforms

Turning a feature ON will grant a Bloodpoint bonus for the first 10 matches that you play with it

First Beta Feature: New Wiggle Interaction

NOTE: THIS BETA FEATURE WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME

Survivor only

Replaces the wiggle interaction with a new dual skill check style input

Default binding for Keyboard: Space

Default binding for Controller: LB/RB or L1/R1

When playing on a controller, either button will work for either side of the skill check

Secondary input can be rebound in the Key Bindings menu

Bloodpoint Bonus for first 10 matches: 20,000

Content

“Lurking Stripes” Lunar New Year limited-time event (starts Jan 25th 2PM ET)

“Tome X: SAW” of The Archives (starts Jan 26th 11AM ET)

Cosmetic Changes

New voice for Lisa Garland legendary cosmetic

New voice for Cybil Bennett legendary cosmetic

The Cenobite

New Cenobite VO lines have been added.

The Blight

Add-on – Adrenaline Vial

Decreased the Rush Turn rate penalty to -0.5 degrees per second (was -0.8 degrees per second)

The Cannibal

Add-on – Carburetor Tuning Guide

Decreased the Chainsaw Sweep movement speed penalty to 2% (was 4%)

Add-on – Depth Gauge Rake

Decreased the Chainsaw Sweep movement speed penalty to 2% (was 4%)

Add-on – Iridescent Flesh

Decreased the maximum tantrum duration to 5 seconds (was 8 seconds)

Add-on – Long Guide Bar

Increased the chainsaw revving threshold to +2 seconds (was +1 second)

Survivor masks have been removed from the game.

The Clown

Add-on – Robin Feather

Increased bottle throw cooldown to 40% (was 30%)

Add-on – Flask of Bleach

Decreased Hindered penalty from Intoxication to 4% (was 5%)

Add-on – Redhead’s Pinky Finger

Now reduces bottle count by 2

The Pig

Add-on – Amanda’s Letter

Decreases available Bear Traps to 2 (was 1)

Last Will

Decreased time to charge Ambush Attack to +33% (was +66%)

The Twins

Add-on – Iridescent Pendant

Increased Exposed duration when crushing Victor to 45 seconds (was 30 seconds)

Add-on – Baby Teeth

Increased Blindness duration when crushing attached Victor to 30 seconds (was 15 seconds)

Add-on – Madeleine’s Scarf

Reduced Victor movement speed buff to 0.3m/s (was 0.4m/s)

Add-on – Toy Sword

Decreased Pounce charge time modifier to 0.2 seconds (was 0.25 seconds)

Add-on – Stale Biscuit

Decreased pounce cooldown modifier to 0.4 seconds (was 0.5 seconds)

The Nemesis

Add-on – Iridescent Umbrella Badge

Increased Exposed duration when using a vaccine to 60 seconds (was 30 seconds)

Add-on – Shattered S.T.A.R.S. Badge

Increased zombie movement speed bonus when a generator is repaired to 150% (was 100%)

Text now lists the correct duration of 60 seconds (description text said 30 seconds, but the effect already lasted for 60 seconds)

Add-on – Marvin’s Blood

Decreased the mutation rate modifier on Tentacle Strike to 25% (was 33%)

Add-on – Mikhail’s Eye

Decreased the Zombie movement speed bonus to 35% (was 50%)

The Huntress

Add-on – Wooden Fox

Increased Undetectable duration after reloading to 30 seconds (was 15 seconds)

The Oni

Add-on – Iridescent Family Crest

Increased scream radius on missed attacks to 24 meters (was 12 meters)

Survivor Perks

Boil Over

Increased wiggle strafe intensity to 50/75/100% (was 25/50/75%)

Increased hook obscure radius to 16 meters (was 10/12/14 meters)

New effect: You gain 25% wiggling progress when the killer drops from great heights.

Distortion

Increased the token count to 4 (was 3)

Buckle Up

Increased aura reveal duration to 6/8/10 seconds (was 4/5/6 seconds)

Wake Up

Increased Exit Gate speed boost to 15/20/25% (was 5/10/15%)

Power Struggle

Decreased the activation threshold to 25/20/15% wiggle progress (was 35/30/25%)

Circle of Healing

Decreased healing speed bonus to 65/70/75% (was 90/95/100%)

Dev Notes: We will continue to monitor the performance of Circle of Healing, and may adjust it again in the near future.

Advertisement

Killer Perks

Gearhead – Reworked

New Description: After a Survivor loses a health state, Gearhead activates. While Gearhead is active, the next time a Survivor completes a Great Skill Check while repairing, their Aura is revealed to you for 6/8/10 seconds. Gearhead then deactivates.

Remember Me

Trigger condition changed to the Obsession losing a health state (was triggered on basic attack only)

Coup de Grace

Increased lunge distance modifier to 70/75/80% (was 40/50/60%)

Furtive Chase

Effect Removed: “You lose all your tokens if the Obsession is sacrificed or killed.”

Dead Man’s Switch

Removed the Obsession mechanic, the perk now triggers when hooking any survivor.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused a missing sfx for the Nemesis’s Zombie and Survivors when a Zombie hit a survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused the Trickster’s voice line to be missing when closing the hatch.

Fixed an issue that caused some generators sfx to be muffled when repaired by Survivors in the Midwich Elementary School map.

Fixed an issue that caused a loud noise SFX to be played when survivors disturb crows beyond the range of the Spies From The Shadows perk, when this perk is used by the Killer.

Fixed an issue that caused Xbox controller prompts to be displayed when using a DualShock controller ( Steam only ).

). Fixed an issue that allowed the “Out isn’t an option” archives challenge to be completed by disconnecting from a trial.

Fixed a rare issue that could sometimes make it impossible to spend bloodpoints in the bloodweb.

Fixed an issue that caused the back button in the killer lobby to be disabled upon matchmaking failure.

Fixed an issue that caused first match bonus player XP to be granted after every match.

Fixed a global issue that caused The Nurse not being able to blink past multiple locations.

Fixed an issue that caused the Survivor to be able to climb on top of a rock using a sand mound in The Eyrie of crows map.

Fixed an issue that caused the Killer to be able to completely block a hook in The Eyrie of crows map.

Fixed an issue that caused the players to get stuck when interacting with a totem at the top of the Coldwind Farm hills.

Fixed an issue that caused a generator in Eyrie of crows to not be able to be repaired from one side.

Fixed an issue that caused The Nightmare’s Dream World appearing too dark in Raccoon City map.

Fixed an issue that caused one hook in front of the Rancid Abattoir can’t be sabotaged.

Fixed an issue that caused the Ormond Map being darker.

Fixed an issue that caused the Spirit’s hair to disappear before the rest of her body when she phase in and out.

Fixed an issue that caused breakable wall’s debris to float when getting destroyed by Nemesis in Eerie of crows.

Fixed an issue that caused a desync for the Trapper when dropping a survivor while stepping into a bear trap.

Fixed an issue that caused the Grim Embrace perk not to block already blocked generators even if the block duration would be longer.

Fixed an issue that caused the blessing sound to continue playing after a survivor is interrupted while blessing a totem.

Fixed an issue that caused the dissolving SFX of Victor when dying or being crushed to sound muffled.

Fixed an issue that caused the countdown for the Built to Last perk to deactivate when a different survivor exits a locker.

Fixed an issue that caused the Premonition perk not to activate when looking in the direction of the killer.

Fixed an issue that caused the Hex: Blood Favor perk to activate when a survivor is sacrificed or killed.

Fixed an issue that caused the Cannibal’s power to recharge superfluously after reaching the maximum number of charges.

Fixed an issue with the Loadout menu title appearing incorrectly as “Inventory”.

The Nurse

Several issues affected the Nurse’s power that required a large part of the code supporting her, especially the networking, to be re-done, which is what we did in this release. This allowed us to fix the following issues.

Fixed an issue that rarely caused the Nurse not to be able to trigger a blink.

Fixed an issue that may cause a blink started right when the charge is ready or when fatigue starts to be cancelled.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse’s vault to be slower than intended.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to go into fatigue after the stun when stunned during a chain blink. Now she will only go through the stun.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Nurse to get stuck when blinking into a pallet dropped during the blink.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Nurse’s animations to briefly be static after interrupting a Survivor.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to be unable to blink through some hills.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Nurse to sometimes fall out of world after blinking.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Nurse to become stuck when a Survivor disconnects while being interrupted.

Fixed an issue that made it possible for the Nurse to use the Return Blink ability during fatigue when equipped with the Jenner’s Last Breath add-on.

Fixed an issue that caused the blink charge sound to be heard even if no charge is added after hitting a Survivor after a blink when using the Spasmodic Breath add-on.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Nurse to be able to do a slash attack while charging a chain blink.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse to be able to climb on chests and small assets after blinking.

Fixed an issue that caused an overlapping between the winding SFX and the Fatigue State SFX when the Nurse is Stunned by a Pallet after a Blink.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Nurse’s hand not to appear for spectators cycling through spectated players during a blink.

Fixed an issue that caused a stutter during the Nurse’s post blink animation when turning the camera.

Fixed from PTB

Fixed an issue that prevented you from escaping the killer’s grasp when reaching 100% progress while falling.

Fixed an issue that caused successful Overcharge skill checks to remove generator progression.

Fixed an issue that may cause the tutorials to be impossible to complete with the Interaction Toggle activated.

Fixed an issue that may cause survivors with the Run to Cancel setting activated to become stuck after the Cenobite teleports to them.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse not to be able to blink inside several buildings.

Fixed an issue that caused the Nurse add-ons Kavanagh’s Last Breath and Heavy Panting not to increase maximum Blink range.

Fixed an issue that caused the Lightborn perk icon to show for survivors attempting to blind a killer equipped with the perk.

Fixed an issue in the Keybinding menu where the Keyboard and mouse inputs appear on Consoles after changing the value of Beta Tab Setting.

Fixed an issue on Stadia in the Keybinding menu where the Xbox prompts are shown by default when opening the Options menu for the first time.

Fixed a systematic crash when closing the application.

Known Issues