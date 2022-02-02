Dead by Daylight 5.5.1 bugfix patch notes: Wiggle system changes, ability fixes, more

Dead by Daylight’s 5.5.1 patch notes are finally live, bringing with it plenty of bugfixes to the multiplayer survival game.

Following on from Dead by Daylight’s Mid Chapter patch, the developers have released a new update tailored around fixing a number of in-game issues. The main highlights of 5.5.1 are changes to the new wiggle system, which enables Survivors to break free from a Killer’s grasp.

There are also fixes to the game’s pesky tooltips settings menu as well as adjustments to a number of Killers’ abilities. While this patch doesn’t add any new content or new characters, Dead by Daylight fans should encounter fewer problems when queuing up for some horror-filled antics.

Advertisement

All the latest bug fixes and changes can be found below, so make sure you check them out before jumping into your next Trial.

Features

Wiggle progress will no longer regress when not actively wiggling, with both the new and old wiggle interactions.

Content

The Coldwind Farm – Fractured Cowshed map has been re-enabled.

The Crotus Prenn Asylum – Father Campbell’s Chapel has been re-enabled.

Bug Fixes

Fixed an issue that caused tooltips to linger in the Settings menu.

Fixed an issue that caused the Cannibal not to be able to break a pallet after hitting a survivor in the same chainsaw sweep.

Fixed an issue that caused the Demogorgon’s Shred ability to sometimes not break pallets.

Fixed an issue that caused the Eruption perk to go into cooldown when triggering on a completed generator.

Fixed an issue that caused stuns triggered through the Power Struggle duration to be reduced more than intended when the killer is equipped with the Enduring perk.

Fixed an issue that caused the blessing SFX to continue after a survivor is hit after an unvalidated interruption attempt.

Fixed an issue that caused the Glyph and Red Envelope interactions not to be interruptible by the killer.

Fixed an issue that caused the wrong animation to be played when using the Deathslinger’s Aim Down Sights right after interacting with a Red Envelope.

Fixed an issue that caused the loud noise indicator not to appear when an AI player fails a skill check during the tutorial.

Fixed an issue that may cause the Nemesis’ tentacle to be invisible during recovery after hitting an object.

Fixed an issue that caused the Expert Killer and Expert Survivor achievements to unlock when the grade threshold has not been met. (Steam only)

Fixed an issue that occasionally caused an offering to appear out of place on the offerings loading screen

Fixed an issue that caused the floating ink VFX to be missing in some of The Artist’s customization.

Fixed an issue that caused the killer music to not change properly when switching roles from a Survivor wearing a ‘Modern Tales’ outfit.

Fixed an issue that caused an inconsistent sound effect to play when hitting the fireplace in the chalet, in the Mount Ormond Resort map.

Fixed an issue that caused the killer to be unable to use a hook when it spawns too close to a bush wall near the big house in Badham IV.

Fixed an issue that caused the possibility to ”Dead Hard” from the balcony onto the shelves in the main hall of RPD.

Fixed an issue that caused a lack of hooks in the library of the RPD map.

Fixed an issue that caused the killer to become stuck beside a hatch in the main building in the Storehouse.

Fixed an issue that caused a Glyph to spawn too high in the Yamaoka map.

Fixed an issue that caused The Artist to not fall smoothly from the Thompson house vault.

Fixed an issue that caused two pallets to spawn on the same tile in The MacMillan Estate.

Fixed an issue that caused low-quality shadows from the generator lights.

Tentatively fixed an issue that caused Meg’s Deathgarden head cosmetic to not be available anymore.

Tentatively fixed an issue that caused Jane’s Twitch shirt cosmetic to be available for all players.

If you’re after more Dead by Daylight content, then be sure to check out our page for all the latest news and guides.

Best Survivors and Perks in DBD | All Killers and Perks in DBD | Is Dead by Daylight crossplay? | Is Dead by Daylight on Xbox Game Pass? | Dead by Daylight codes | All Perks in this week’s DBD Shrine of Secrets | Lurking Stripes DBD Lunar New Year event