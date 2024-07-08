D&D’s latest book brings back one of the silliest monsters in the game’s history

The following article contains small spoilers for the Expedition to the Barrier Peaks adventure in the Quests from the Infinite Staircase anthology, as a monster from D&D’s days of yore has returned.

While D&D has its fair share of awesome monsters that can tear the party apart, there are also plenty of joke creatures that don’t pose much of a threat, like the Flumph, which is just a sentient floating jellyfish.

The old days of D&D had all kinds of strange creatures that fans loved to mock, like the Flail Snail, which was a giant snail with mace heads on its antennae, or the giant space hamsters, which are connected to Boo from the Baldur’s Gate series.

Article continues after ad

One of the most infamous monsters from the old days of D&D was the Wolf-in-sheep’s clothing, which first appeared in 1980’s Expedition to the Barrier Peaks adventure. This creature was an alien variant of the mimic, resembling a rabbit on a tree stump, which would attack players that got close.

Article continues after ad

Wizards of the Coast How the Wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing appeared in the ’80s

Fans often mocked the design of the Wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing, mostly due to how much of an obvious trap it is.

The era of the alien rabbit mimic is upon us once more, as a new version of Expedition to the Barrier Peaks is being printed in the upcoming Quests from the Infinite Staircase anthology. This means that the Wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing is now officially in D&D 5E, with awesome new artwork.

Article continues after ad

Wizards of the Coast This alien specter from D&D’s past has returned

Not only is the Wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing back, but it’s a CR 7 creature, which means it would annihilate most low-level parties. There’s also a table of options for the animal shape on its body, so it’s not just bunnies you have to look out for.

Silly monsters like the Wolf-in-sheep’s-clothing spent decades being joked about, but that’s only because players got into the game after Expedition to the Barrier Peaks was printed. Now, new generations of players can fall for its trick and see just how deadly this mimic can be.