D&D Dungeon Master’s Guide drops close to lowest-ever price before Black Friday

This deal on the D&D Dungeon Master’s guide will set you up for game-running success, no matter your experience level.

D&D 5e has seen the long-running TTRPG hit new heights of popularity, bolstered by actual play shows like Critical Role and Dimension 20. For new players curious to try out the game, or old pros looking to brush up on their roleplaying skills, the 5e Dungeon Master’s Guide is the perfect place to look.

Ahead of Black Friday, Amazon is offering the D&D 5e Dungeon Master’s guide for a massively discounted price. Down a whopping 56% from its regular retail price of $50, picking up the Dungeon Master’s Guide for just $22 now ahead of Black Friday will allow you to save $28.

While the Dungeon Master’s Guide has sold for slightly cheaper at Amazon before, this is close to the lowest price that the retail giant has ever offered the crucial D&D book for, ever since 5e launched back in 2014. Pick it up now and you’ll find yourself ready to step into a beloved worldwide hobby, at one of the best starting points possible.

WOTC

The Dungeon Master’s Guide contains all the tips and info you’ll need to run a successful Dungeons & Dragons campaign, even if you’re completely new to the hobby. With guides on statting monsters and magical items, engaging players, and keeping a game running long-term, this book contains invaluable advice for Dungeon Masters of all skill levels.

2024 is set to be a huge year for D&D, with line-wide rules changes and a whole load of new material available for players and DMs alike. Don’t worry though, Wizards has announced that the new rules will work alongside existing material, so the 5e Dungeon Master’s guide will still work well into 2024 and beyond.

