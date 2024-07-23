D&D 5E’s worst rules prove we’re ready for a new edition

A new iteration of Dungeons & Dragons 5E is almost here and fans are roasting some of the most nonsensical rules that have plagued the game for the past decade.

While D&D 5E might have some annoying rules oversights, it has to be said that it’s the best edition when it comes to game balance. It helps that the fanbase is a lot more connected to the creators than in the past, so any issues can be explored on social media within a matter of days.

There are some silly mistakes in the D&D 5E rules, as pointed out by users on the DnD Reddit. The system particularly screws over cats, as many animals aren’t properly represented in the game.

WOTC If you’re a cat in D&D, don’t fall (cat burglars are probably fine).

“A cat takes fall damage when falling from 10 feet or more, auto killing them,” one user wrote, referring to the low hit points cats possess. Another user pointed out, “Technically, because they are medium creatures, Centaurs can ride warhorses.”

Elephants are excellent leapers in D&D rules, as one user pointed out. “Not only can they jump, but they are really good jumpers. A Web spell layered on the ground is 20ft long and 5ft tall. Not only can an elephant jump the 20ft necessary to clear the horizontal distance of the Web, it can also jump clean over the 5ft height due to a long jump clearing a height equal to 1/4 of the jump’s distance.”

Those who want to play as Neo from The Matrix have the rules working against them. “Revolvers don’t have the light quality, giving them a penalty to dual wield. Hand crossbows, which require reloading between shots, can be easily dual-wielded. But the gun that reloads itself a limited number of times cannot be.”

Another user responded, “I’ll do you one better. Despite being light, they cannot ordinarily be dual-wielded with because the ammunition property specifies having a free hand.”

The infamous gun-wielding hippopotamus humanoid race from the Spelljammer campaign setting also made it on the list, as one user pointed out: “The giff race has a swim speed, but hippos can’t swim.”

The upcoming D&D Player’s Handbook will overhaul many of the character rules, such as improving the classes and adding new spells to the game. It’s unclear whether cats and guns will finally be given their due, but we won’t have long to find out, as it launches on September 17, 2024.