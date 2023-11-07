D&D 2024 rules revision “unites” all current & future 5e books

The creators of the upcoming Dungeons & Dragons updated rulebooks have revealed that the new revision will unite the content across all existing and future 5E books.

Dungeons & Dragons 5E was released in 2014, introducing rules that would help propel the game to a massive new audience. The D&D 5E era has been the most successful to date, helped by popular streaming shows like Critical Role, introducing the game to millions.

The game that so many people are familiar with will be getting an update in 2024, as new versions of the D&D 5E Player’s Handbook, Dungeon Master’s Guide, and Monster Manual are being released, with fresh content and revised rules.

Wizards of the Coast has stressed that the updated rules will still be compatible with all of the existing 5E content, ranging from the 2014 Player’s Handbook to the Book of Many Things. All of the rules will be backward compatible for this edition.

The D&D 5E 2024 rulebooks will help transiton existing players to the new content

A new video on the official Dungeons & Dragons YouTube channel has discussed the content in the 2024 rulebooks. The developers of the upcoming books have confirmed that they will include content aimed at helping old players transition to the new rules.

The idea is that the rules revision will “unite” the content in the past and future books. This will allow people to use all of their existing campaigns and supplements with the new core rulebooks, as there will be explainers for how the rules co-exist.

These transition guides will allow for mixed parties, where players could use content from the 2014 Player’s Handbook alongside the 2024 version of the same book. This means that fans can keep using any of the previous race/class/background builds they like, in case they’re not fond of the changes.

The playtest materials released for the D&D 5E 2024 rulebooks show a game that is evolving, rather than changing completely. As such, it shouldn’t be too difficult for existing players to adapt to the new rules, and if they don’t want to, then they can still use their existing content with other books that will be released in the future.