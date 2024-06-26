Dave the Diver gets new collab but it’s not what you think

Dave the Diver is teaming up with a popular mobile gacha game in it’s most surprising collaboration yet.

Dave the Diver was one of the surprise hits of last year – in fact, it’s still one of the best games you can play on Steam Deck. The deep sea exploration game has proven so popular, that it’s received collaborations with everything from Dredge to Godzilla.

However, this time the larger-than-life diver will be making a splash in the popular mobile game Goddess Victory: Nikke. This surprise collaboration was officially announced during the Goddess of Victory: Nikke summer livestream, which gave players a sneak peek at the new diving minigame and character outfits.

Dave’s signature scuba suit will be available for Mast and Anchor, the seafaring Supporter and Defender. However, the most exciting reveal was the addition of a Dave the Diver minigame.

During this exclusive mode, players can pick from three characters and explore the ocean depths below. By utilizing Dave’s signature Dive Knife and Harpoon, you’ll be able to catch plenty of fish.

However, just like in Dave the Diver, players will need to carefully manage their oxygen supply to avoid passing out and losing their haul. Should you make it to the surface unscathed, you’ll be able to turn your prized catch into delicious sushi at Bancho’s Sushi bar.

Fulfilling customer requests and good time management are key during this section, especially if you wish to make a handsome profit. A bounty of prizes will also be on offer, with Advanced Recruit Vouchers, Development Materials, and limited costumes being unlockable for Commanders that take part.

It’s certainly one of the most ambitious crossover events we’ve seen in Nikke, and one that fits the summer theme perfectly. The Nikke x Dave the Diver collaboration takes place on July 4, 2024, alongside the new version update.