Date Everything: What we know

A brand new dating sim has arrived, taking a more intense spin on the romance games of the past. Here’s all we know about Date Everything.

Whether the romance is subtle, like in Stardew Valley or Coral Island, or whether it’s front and center, like Doki Doki Literature Club or Boyfriend Dungeon, dating sims are among one of the most popular genres in gaming right now.

Date Everything takes that to a brand new level, allowing players to, well, date everything. The game itself was created by voice actors and stars 100 different voices to boot, proving it’ll certainly be an immersive experience.

Article continues after ad

Here’s all we know about Date Everything.

Sassy Chap Games

Currently no, Date Everything doesn’t have a release date.

However, when one becomes available, or we get a release window, we’ll be sure to update this guide, so check back soon.

Date Everything lives up to its name as a dating sim where you can… date everything.

Article continues after ad

Essentially, the main character receives a set of glasses that turns all their everyday objects into real, romanceable NPCs. What follows is a dating sim filled with 100 fully-voiced characters for you to fall in love with.

Article continues after ad

As such, it’s reported to have 1.2 million words and 70,000 voicelines, all featuring popular voice actors from Felicia Day, Robbie Daymond, Grey DeLisle, Laura Bailey, and so many more.

Platforms

For those looking to dive in, Date Everything will be coming to Steam (PC), Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X|S.

There’s no word regarding a release to PS4 or the Xbox One, but the game will be available on most popular platforms.

Trailers

Currently, one trailer has been revealed for Date Everything, in the form of an announcement trailer. The video showcases various characters you can date, the primary art style, and a few elements of its gameplay.

Article continues after ad

You can watch the announcement trailer below:

Article continues after ad

That’s everything we know about Date Everything. While waiting for a release date or more details, be sure to check out more upcoming games, from Space Marine 2 to The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom.