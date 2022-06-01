Star Wars: Jedi Survivor insider claims Darth Maul set for return

A new rumor claims the recently announced Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will feature the return of Darth Maul.

Following months of rumors and speculation, developer Respawn Entertainment and Electronic Arts formally announced the Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel late last week during Star Wars Celebration. A teaser trailer accompanied the news, confirming that Fallen Order protagonist Cal Kestis will also constitute the playable lead in Survivor.

Respawn hasn’t shared much in the way of concrete details as of yet; however, the internet is already abuzz with fan theories based on the roughly 90-second teaser. The vast majority of said theories revolve around the mystery character who appears in the Bacta Tank.

Rumors about Cal’s potential cameo in Disney Plus’ currently running Obi-Wan Kenobi television series continue to pick up steam, too. Some unsubstantiated claims even insist Obi-Wan will somehow take part in the Star Wars Jedi: Survivor narrative.

Now, details from an industry insider hint at yet another classic Star Wars character possibly making the leap to the Respawn-developed adventure.

Darth Maul rumored for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

In episode 111 of the Xbox Era Podcast, co-host and industry insider Nick Baker alleged that about a year ago, he heard Darth Maul may feature in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. “I had heard Darth Maul might be in it,” Baker told his fellow show hosts.

Though Darth Maul seemingly meets his end during The Phantom Menance, the character rears his head again in The Clone Wars. He ultimately succumbs to death after dueling Obi-Wan in Season 3 of Star Wars Rebels.

As such, the larger Star Wars timeline makes room for Darth Maul’s supposed cameo in the Respawn tale, given that he dies in 2 BBY – several years ahead of Fallen Order’s 14 BBY setting.

Star Wars faithful would do well to take this particular rumor with a grain of salt, though, especially since Baker reportedly caught wind of this detail more than a year ago.

Segment starts at 31:10 in the video below.

At the time of writing, the above Darth Maul-related information serves as little more than an unfounded rumor. And there’s no telling when exactly Respawn and EA will begin sharing specifics.

Digital events hosted by Sony, Microsoft and Bethesda, and Geoff Keighley (Summer Game Fest) will stream throughout the next several days. Yet, Electronic Arts announced in March that it had no plans to host an EA Play Live event this summer.

But the wait to learn more about Star Wars Jedi: Survivor shouldn’t last too long, considering the title now boasts a 2023 release window. When Cal Kestis’ new adventure does hit store shelves, it will do so only on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.