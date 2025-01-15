Dark Souls with Dinosaurs is a new indie hit setting the internet ablaze

The internet is going nuts for a solo-developed indie game that’s been lovingly dubbed ‘Dark Souls with Dinosaurs’.

FromSoftware started a fire when it released Demon’s Souls and its subsequent forays into the same formula. While Elden Ring certainly popularised this particular style of game, other development studios have created answers of their own with these games earning the designation: Soulslikes.

There are a tonne of existing Soulslikes for players to try out as well as some upcoming titles in the genre that you can look forward to. One game that’s been on our radar and probably should have gotten an honorary mention on that list has just become available to wishlist on Steam.

Article continues after ad

Officially, that game is called Dinoblade; an action RPG centered around animation-based combat between sword-wielding dinosaurs. Those who have been following the project have another name for it of course: Dark Souls with Dinosaurs.

Article continues after ad

Dinoblade has an explosive potential

Helmed by lone developer Jean Nguyen who goes by JeanAnimate on socials, Dinoblade began as a simple animation test. After a video of what would become Dinoblade went viral, commenters began pushing Nguyen to craft it into a playable experience.

Answering the call, he began posting regular updates on X and TikTok to show his progress with the game and slowly began cultivating an eager audience. Clips showing the additions of new dinosaurs, weapons, and finishing moves often gained widespread attention with like counts in the millions.

Article continues after ad

What’s most interesting about Dinoblade is its similarities with recent indie sensations that have performed far beyond expectations. Whether it’s the solo development akin to 2024 Game of the Year contender Belatro, or the simplistic elevator pitch of smash hit Palworld, which received a similar moniker ahead of release when its fans dubbed it ‘Pokemon with Guns’.

The Dark Souls with Dinosaurs tagline certainly has some draw power though it should be noted that the parries shown off in previews look more akin to Sekiro or Lies of P. There’s also no denying that dinosaurs decapitating each other with giant swords is freakin’ awesome.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Now, personally, we would have called it Dinoswords but that isn’t gonna stop us from picking it up. At present, Dinoblade doesn’t have a set release date but its addition to Steam is a sign that things are on track.