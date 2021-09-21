All Danganropa V3 characters

Danganropa offers a ton for players to dive into, and throughout the game, you’re going to find and interact with multiple characters that’ll affect the overall story of the game.

The third title in the narrative-driven, story series, Danganropa V3: Killing Harmony was one of the big surprises of 2021, as it skyrocketed in ratings around the globe.

Largely due to the complex yet stellar story that developers Spike Chunsoft have implemented, you’ll meet some interesting characters throughout the game.

They’ll all have some interesting dialogue for players to read, and we’re going to run over all the characters within Danganropa V3!

All students in Danganropa V3

Since the being released, there’s been 16 Students within the game that’ll you’ll meet along your adventure within Dangaropa V3, and they’ll each have a unique backstory and dialogue that you’ll encounter.

They all have their own unique specialty, which the game classifies as their “Ultimate.” For example, Miu Iruma is an Ultimate Inventory and Maki Harukawa is an Ultimate Child Caregiver.

Below is a rundown of all the Students in Danganropa V3, along with their Ultimate and what they specialize in!

Character Ultimate Kaede Akamatsu Pianist Angie Yonaga Artist Gonta Gokuhara Entomologist Himiko Yumeno Magician K1-BO Robot Kaito Momota Astronaut Kirumi Tojo Maid Kokichi Oma Supreme Leader Korekiyo Shinguji Anthropologist Mak Harukawa Child Caregiver Miu Iruma Inventor Rantaro Amami N/A Ryoma Hoshi Tennis Pro Shuichi Saihara Detective Tenko Chabashira Aikido Master Tsumugi Shirogane Cosplayer

All Monokuma Units in Danganropa V3

On the flip side, there’s Monokuma Units within Danganropa V3, which are essentially robotic bears that are featured throughout the game.

Since the title was released, there’s six variants of the Monokuma Unit within Danganropa, and they all have different cosmetic appearances, along with colors to match.

They’re all listed down below.

Monokuma

Monodam

Monokid

Monophanie

Monosuke

Monotaro

An exciting crowd for sure, and there’s a ton of content within Danganropa V3 we’re sure you’re going to love when you dive into its stellar story!