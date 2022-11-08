Daily Worldle answers: Clues and tips for today’s Worldle country of the day (November 8)

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at [email protected]

Inspired by the popular puzzle game Wordle, Worldle uses countries rather than words. Worldle is essentially a puzzle where you get six guesses to figure out what country is being displayed. So, if you’re struggling with today’s guess, we have some handy clues and the answers.

Worldle is a more visual version of the traditional Wordle and focuses more on those adept at geography and naming countries based on their shape and location. Essentially, you are given 24 hours to find out what country is being shown. Every wrong answer is displayed with a distance that resembles how far your guess is from the actual country, giving you an extra hint.

The game is by no means easy, which is why we’ve got some helpful hints so you can keep up your streak. Here are the clues and answers for the Worldle on November 8.

Teuteuf.fr Worldle gets you to guess the country based on the shape and can be a particularly challenging puzzle.

Worldle hints and clues for today’s solution (November 8)

Here are a few hints to help you guess today’s Worldle country of the day:

There are two vowels in the word. The word starts with the letter Q. It’s the upcoming host of the Football World Cup

We recommend that you check the answer before your sixth attempt in case you are desperate to keep your streak going.

Today’s Worldle of the day

If those hints are leaving you a bit lost then we have the country below. The Worldle country of the day is:

Qatar

Yesterday’s Worldle of the day

If you missed yesterday’s Worldle and are wondering what the country of the day was, we have the answers right here.

Yesterday the Worldle answer was: Ireland

How to play Worldle

To play Worldle you need to follow these simple steps:

Head to the Worldle website. You’ll automatically be directed to an unknown country. Enter the guessed country until it’s marked as correct.

Previous answers list

While it’s unlikely that the previous countries will be repeated, there are only 195 countries in the world so there should be some repeats eventually. Here are all the previous answers:

Date Worldle Answer November 7 Ireland

That’s all for today’s daily Worldle country of the day. Make sure to check back tomorrow for more tips, clues, and answers. If you want to solve the original Wordle or are looking to solve similar puzzles, check out our other guides:

