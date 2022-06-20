 Daily Crosswordle answers: What are today’s Crosswordle game words (June 20) - Dexerto
Daily Crosswordle answers: What are today’s Crosswordle game words (June 20)

Published: 20/Jun/2022 15:41

by Sourav Banik
an image of Crosswordle answers
Crosswordle / Pixabay

Wondering what are the answers to today’s Crosswordle? Our guide has all the hints and clues you need to guess the answers for June 20.

Crosswordle is another popular word-guessing game like Wordle with an infusion of Sudoku. Here, your objective is to fill in the daily grid with the correct letters.

Spinning the typical guessing gameplay formula that many will be used to on its head, the final word will already be revealed, and you’ll have to guess words with the help of the hints present within the grid in the game.

If you’re having a hard time guessing today’s Crosswordle answers, don’t worry, as we’ve got a list of hints and tips to get you started on June 20, 2022.

Contents

an image of Crosswordle
Crosswordle
Crosswordle is a mixture of Sudoku and Wordle.

Are there any hints and clues for Crosswordle?

The interesting thing about Crosswordle is that there can be multiple answers to the puzzles. The final word is shown from the start, and you’ll need to fill the rest of the grid using it. The trick here is to start guessing the words from the bottom.

Different colors can be used as a hint to inform you of whether or not you’re on the right lines — Green, Red, Yellow, and Grey. Here’s what these colors mean:

  • Green: The letter matches the final row.
  • Red: A previous row already has the letter.
  • Yellow: These letters are present in the final word but in different columns.
  • Grey: These letters are absent from the final word.

What are today’s Crosswordle answers?

As you start with today’s Crosswordle, the final word you’ll find written is Fixer. You need to use it to guess the other words in the grid.

There can be multiple answers to this game, so if you’re struggling to finish today’s game, here’s a rundown of some possible answers:

  • First word: Pleat
  • Second word: Serry
  • Third word: Fried

If these words seem a bit too complicated, you may even use these answers as an alternative:

  • First word: Dwell
  • Second word: Nerve
  • Third word: Fries
an image of June20 Crosswordle answers
Crosswordle
Here are some answers from today’s Crosswordle.

Previous Crosswordle answer archive

Here is the entire Crosswordle words archive in June 2022 so far. These can be great to refer to if you’re finding it difficult to pin down a particular answer and don’t want to use those listed above.

Date Answers
June 20, 2022
PLEAT, SERRY, FRIED
June 19, 2022
GRUMP, FIZZY, NEEDS, OCTAN, COLON
June 18, 2022
INFIX, COOKS, RALPH, LEERY, TRULY
June 17, 2022
GANJA, BUZZY, FLEEK, SCORE, PRICE
June 16, 2022
CHILE, EARNS, SUETY
June 15, 2022
WHARE, EMITS, SEELY
June 14, 2022
TEMPT, SCAMS, MANIC
June 13, 2022
TROUT, SHERE, CEDAR
June 12, 2022
DAINT, PYGMY, LOVER, QUELL, FELLS
June 11, 2022
HUMPH, TITLE, OKAYS, ANGRY, DANDY
June 10, 2022
WAULK, PYGMY, INFIX, EDICT, SHITE
June 9, 2022
ELFIN, SERRY, HOUSE
June 8, 2022
VALID, AUNTY, TREAT
June 7, 2022
DOGGY, SCOUP, BURRO
June 6, 2022
FUNKY, MOANS, ALIEN
June 5, 2022
KNOWN, BELLE, SYRUP, CRAZY, RATTY
June 4, 2022
GLEEK, PADDY, STIFF, TOUCH, WORTH
June 3, 2022
KNACK, FLUFF, VOMER, STORY, WROOT
June 2, 2022
WIGAN, FLORA, TALLY
June 1, 2022
DODGY, STOVE, BATON

Frequently asked questions

What is Crosswordle?

Crosswordle is a complex word guessing game similar to that of Wordle. Here you have to guess five-letter words in reverse.

On weekdays, you’ll have to guess three words, while on weekends you have to guess five.

How to play Crosswordle

To play Crosswordle, follow these simple steps to get started with your first game:

  • Go to Crosswordle’s official website.
  • You’ll automatically land on their Daily challenge page.
  • That’s it! A new game will start and you can start with today’s Crosswordle words.

That’s all for today’s daily Crosswordle answers. Check back tomorrow for more hints and clues, and in case you want to explore similar guessing games, check out some of the best games like Wordle.

