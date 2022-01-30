Cyberpunk 2077 spotted on PS5 backend ahead of release

CD Projekt Red’s Cyberpunk 2077 could be finally making its next-gen debut after the controversial game was spotted on the PlayStation Network database.

Cyberpunk 2077 was originally released in September 2020, after several delays to refine the game’s incredibly ambitious scope.

Unfortunately, the game was riddled with an obscene amount of issues upon launch, with the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series console iterations nowhere to be seen.

Now, it seems that developers CD Projekt Red are gearing up to re-release the game with a fresh coat of polish.

Cyberpunk 2077 PS5 may finally be released

Cyberpunk 2077 has been spotted on the PlayStation Network backend, indicating that the next-gen iteration of the game is on the horizon. The upload was discovered by PlayStation Size, an account that specializes in monitoring the PlayStation Network.

Advertisement

Read More: Apex Legends PS5 version spotted on PSN ahead of Season 12

While the discovery doesn’t specify how big the PlayStation 5 version of the game will be, it has interesting debuted fresh artwork for the occasion.

The PlayStation 5 version of Cyberpunk 2077 was promised within the first content map but has ultimately seen its release pushed at least four times.

The developers continue to try and appease disappointed players by updating their ‘Our Commitment page with answers to burning questions.

For more details about the progress being made on Cyberpunk 2077’s further development, including information about updates and improvements, free DLCs, and more, please visit https://t.co/vfY3xxCM1G pic.twitter.com/6U28q8pcVH — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 13, 2021

CD Projekt Red is also working on a next-gen release of the award-winning The Witcher 3, which will likely have affected progress on Cyberpunk 2077.

Can the power of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles revive the divisive game? We’ll be curious to find out.