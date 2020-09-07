Cyberpunk 2077 devs responds to "clickbait" rumors of microtransactions

After a slew of rumors and misinformation, CD Projekt Red have cleared up some confusion surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 and its implementation of microtransactions.

With Cyberpunk 2077 fast approaching on November 19, 2020, fans are eager to learn more about the first-person shooter. The game promises to be one of the most intricate and detailed RPGs on the market, with a fantastic sci-fi aesthetic, to boot - and from everything that we've seen thus far, it seems like it's going to deliver.

Some messaging about the game was muddled, however, after a President and Joint CEO of CD Projekt Red, Adam Kicinski, mentioned that the title will have microtransactions, which went against statements suggesting the opposite. Now, the developers have cleared up the situation once and for all.

Nothing changed. Cyberpunk 2077 is a single player game with zero microtransactions. One single purchase. No tricks. Don't believe the clickbait. https://t.co/qX0iZwsAf2 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 7, 2020

According to CD Projekt Red, Cyberpunk 2077's single-player component will have no microtransctions of any kind, which is certainly welcome news after the confusion.

What will have microtransactions, however, is the multiplayer component of the game. Details surrounding this aspect are scarce; however, it's a completely separate project from Cyberpunk 2077 made by a completely separate team.

As of the time of writing, it's unknown what the microtransactions will be when it comes to the multiplayer campaign. The developer did confirm that it will treat "your money with respect," although what exactly that means is unclear.

Cyberpunk multiplayer/online, which is a separate project, will have some microtransactions, but we said that a year ago already. Like always, expect us treating your money with respect. — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) September 7, 2020

At the very least, it wouldn't be unreasonable to assume that the microtransactions in the multiplayer mode would be purely cosmetic - but this is purely speculation.

While the inclusion of microtransactions at all is sure to disappoint some people, it's nice to see that the developers are concerned with their players' hard-earned cash. The actual implementation at launch could be a completely different story, but for right now, it seems like relatively good news.

Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia in 2020, with PS5 and Xbox Series X versions launching in 2021.