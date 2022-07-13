Cuphead’s The Delicious Last Course DLC is selling quicker than the base game

Eleni Thomas . 45 minutes ago

Despite only being out for less than two weeks, Cuphead’s The Delicious Last Course DLC has already sold one million copies — reaching the milestone faster than the base game did after its 2017 launch.

Cuphead became a fan-favorite game quickly after its original launch in 2017, and its popularity doesn’t seem to be dying down. In fact, the fandom seems to only be growing as new content sells like hotcakes.

Developer Studio MDHR announced that Cuphead’s newest DLC, The Delicious Last Course, has already sold over one million copies across all available platforms since arriving on June 30.

Reaching the record in less than two weeks, the DLC is selling out quicker than the original game did when it launched back in 2017 according to the studio.

“We are just beside ourselves with joy and appreciation,” developers said in a blog post. “These words certainly do not encompass how grateful we are, but to the amazing Cuphead players worldwide we say nonetheless: thank you from the bottom of our hearts.”

Studio MDHR Cuphead’s retro art style is a big part of why the game is so beloved.

They then went on to add that this DLC feels like the perfect way to round off their original title: “From start to finish, The Delicious Last Course was a true labor of love.

“Rounding out the original Cuphead story with this Delicious Last Course has been a wonderful journey, and perhaps the most wonderful part of all has been sharing it with such an unbelievable community.

“From your fantastic fan art creations to your stories of discovering the game with friends and loved ones, to your kind words of support as we worked diligently at finishing The Delicious Last Course, you have been with us every step of the way.”

Cuphead won over the hearts of fans for its amazing audio and visual design. The game also features challenging and fluid run and gun gameplay that has made it one of the more difficult games to release in recent years.

The 2017 title was first made available to Xbox and Windows users but was later allowed to be ported to the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation and Steam. Since its release, the game has slowly curated a loyal fanbase.

The latest DLC adds many new bosses, levels, and even some new characters. The Delicious Last Course also includes the brand new playable character Ms Chalice.