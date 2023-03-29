Critical Role acquires Sci-Fantasy Podcast Series Midst, releasing remastered seasons

Critical Role, the hit D&D show and entertainment company has announced its acquisition of the Sci-Fantasy podcast series, Midst in its first look into alternative productions outside its own.

As of March 29, 2023, Metapigeon, otherwise known as Critical Role’s development and production company, has announced the acquisition of Midst, a semi-improvised podcast drama containing three anonymous narrators located in the space-western town of Stationary Hill.

Such an acquisition marks the company’s first foray into developing a new IP and introduces an exciting new direction for both Critical Role and Metapigeon. It also provides a brand-new opportunity for Midst fans to experience the show on a new medium, with remastered audio and brand-new visuals, all posted for free on the Critical Role site and popular podcast platforms.

Critical Role acquires Midst, starting new episodes soon

Midst / Metapigeon Critical Role will be acquiring the Midst podcast, remastering, and re-releasing its first two seasons, with more to come.

It’s hard to argue anything different when stating that Critical Role is at the height of its success. With multiple D&D books released, a successful animated TV show with more seasons and a Mighty Nein announced, Critical Role is expanding quickly.

Now, they are taking the company to new heights by acquiring Midst and promising to re-release the first two seasons of the show with remastered audio and a video version featuring unique animated artwork for each episode. Soon after, seasons three and beyond are set to release and are currently in the works.

Midst’s first three episodes are set to release for free on April 11, 12, and 13 respectively. They can be found on Critical Role’s YouTube channel, Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and Google Podcasts. From then, any future episodes will release weekly on Wednesdays at 5 am PST.