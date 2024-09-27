“Crazy” Warzone LMG is perfect replacement for nerfed DTIR 30-06 in Season 6

Warzone has a “crazy” LMG that is perfect for replacing the recently nerfed DTIR 30-06. And, it’s only just been buffed itself.

The start of Season 6 marked the final major update to the meta in both Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone. Said update showed plenty of love to Modern Warfare 2 guns, but a few MW3 options also got some shine.

Since the big update, the devs have also rolled out some smaller hotfixes. One of those came on September 24, with the “broken” Bracefire-HC Grip being fixed pretty quickly.

That update also had some big nerfs for the DTIR 30-06. The LMG, which has already had its damage profiles nerfed, also saw recoil increases being added for it’s base variant and a variety of barrels.

The DTIR hasn’t fallen off when it comes to being a meta gun just yet, however, players have started seeking out replacements. Well, Warzone guru Metaphor has actually got the perfect choice – the Pulemyot 762.

“This thing is absolutely crazy right now,” he said in his September 26 video. “It is one of the best guns in the entire game and no one is really using it.”

The YouTuber pointed out that the recoil “barely moves” and is “very easy to control” without any tricks.

Muzzle: Quartermaster Suppressor

Barrel: ST Pyro Heavy Barrel

Underbarrel: Bruen Pivot Vertical

Optic: JAK Glassless

Stock: Ivanov Wood Stock

“This thing is absolutely broken,” Metaphor added. “It kills super quick and we’re not even running the conversion kit.”

As he notes, the LMG is barely being used right now. According to WZRanked stats, it clocks in as the 28th most-used gun in the battle royale. It certainly is off-meta.

So, if you need something to use that isn’t the DTIR, look back at the Pulemyot. It’ll pay you back in kind.