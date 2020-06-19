Crash Bandicoot 4 'leaked' and potentially coming to next-gen consoles

Crash Bandicoot players might have a big surprise waiting for them just around the corner, as a new title for the series has seemingly leaked online.

Information obtained from a game rating system suggests that a new game called 'Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time' is in the works.

According to leaked information from the Taiwan Digital Game Rating Committee, the title would be heading to both Xbox One and PlayStation 4 in the future. One of the game covers appears to suggest Xbox Series X compatibility will also be supported, so it's probably coming to next-gen consoles as well – if true.

The leaked description for the game states: "Crash is relaxing and exploring his island in his time, 1998, when he finds a mysterious mask hidden away in a cave, Lani-Loli. The mask is one of the Quantum Masks and apparently knows Aku-Aku, Crash’s mask friend!

"With the Quantum Masks returning and a Quantum Rift appearing near our heroes, they decide to bravely head through to different times and dimensions to stop whoever is responsible."

Images of the game case have been circulating on social media since the leak surfaced.

Crash Bandicoot 4's covers were accidentally leaked via Taiwan's official game rating system. The full title is "Crash Bandicoot 4: It's about time", coming to the PS4 and XBox One as far as it is known right now



Holy shit this is big news. pic.twitter.com/bkoz09yBcw — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 19, 2020

If it turns out to be accurate, Crash fans could have a brand new experience from Activision announced shortly.

It's also been noted that some outlets have received 200-piece puzzles, Crash themed of course, which also be an indicator about a reveal coming up.

It looks like the announcement for the next Crash Bandicoot game is close; several outlets have received a 200-piece puzzlehttps://t.co/FUcx6M92i9 pic.twitter.com/FIYgq5CVve — Nibel (@Nibellion) June 18, 2020

Previous games from the series have been remastered for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, but this would be the first fresh game in the franchise since 1998 – when Warped was released on the original PlayStation console.

Many fans will be hoping that the leak is true, but we await official confirmation.