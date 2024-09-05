Concord selling for 10x retail price amid PlayStation shut down

Copies of Concord are selling for 10x its retail price as PlayStation pulls the plug on their live service game after just two weeks on the market.

Announced on September 4 by the Game Director at Firewalk Studios, Concord is going offline as a result of the game’s less than stellar launch.

During its open beta, the hero shooter peaked at 2,388 players on Steam, and upon its full launch on August 23, it barely cracked 700 players. In response to the dismal release, all players were offered refunds as the devs figure out how to revive the game.

As the game goes through its final hours, physical copy owners are now looking to hawk off their discs online, with prices going up to $400 AUD already (roughly $269 USD).

When it was first released a few weeks ago, Concord retailed for $40 USD. Although not the cost of a AAA game, it is considered pricey for a live service game in the age of mostly free to play titles.

With the game now going offline and seemingly relaunching in a new model, original copies of the physical game are being sold for over $150 USD or more, depending on whether it’s sealed or not.

On release, you could also get a limited edition Concord DualSense controller which retailed for $85 USD. They are now selling for upwards of $500 USD.

There are many overzealous sellers out there attempting to sell copies at $500 USD, in one case we’ve seen almost $1000 USD, however, for the most part, players are selling it for around $150 USD.

If you weren’t part of the few thousand who purchased a physical copy, you can’t get one now. In fact, Concord has been pulled down from all stores, including digital storefronts such as Steam, Epic Games, and the PlayStation Store.

In its dying hours, the only people who will get to play the game will be those who purchased a copy, so if you’re keen on being part of that but don’t have a copy, you might end up having to fork up the cash for it.