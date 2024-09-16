Concord receives mysterious Steam update sparking hope of a revival

Concord, Firewalk Studios’ ill-fated hero shooter, has been receiving backend updates on Steam, sparking hopes that it may yet rise from the ashes of its disastrous initial launch.

Released on August 23 and taken offline just 10 days later as a result of minuscule player engagement and middling reviews, neither Firewalk nor publisher Sony indicated whether Concord would fly again.

The former’s original statement only offered that it needed to “determine the best path ahead” while offering full refunds to any who had already purchased the game.

Article continues after ad

Since being taken offline on September 6, Concord has received backend updates on Valve’s platform every day without fail. The latest, as of writing, was deployed on September 15.

Due to the associated files in each being encrypted, it’s unknown what they include, but fans have allowed themselves to be cautiously optimistic if not intrigued by the development.

SteamDB Concord has continued to receive backend updates since being taken offline.

“Seems Firewalk/Sony is still doing things behind the scenes. Curious to see how this will go,” said one onlooker sharing the discovery on Reddit, prompting others to join the discourse.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“I hope they’re planning to bring it back in some way. It would suck to know that the game got canned before it even had a chance,” added another.

Others held the opinion that character redesigns were necessary, should Firewalk ever intend to bring the shooter back. “I’d be willing to pay for the game if a redesign made them attractive,” they continued.

Per Steam Charts, Concord’s all-time peak of concurrent players reached 660. As a fascinating aside, it would appear that some form of in-game activity – likely Firewalk itself – has continued post-shutdown, with two players recorded as having played within the last 24 hours.

Article continues after ad

Does this hold any significance? Who knows, but it’ll be interesting to see what, if anything, happens from this point forward.