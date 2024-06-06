Concord editions & pre-order bonuses: All rewards, early access, more

PlayStation’s upcoming hero shooter Concord is just around the corner and if you’re eager to jump in, here’s a look at the different editions you can grab along with the pre-order bonuses on offer.

One year on from its initial tease, Concord was finally shown off in full during PlayStation’s May 2024 State of Play event. From a cinematic introduction to a gameplay breakdown, we learned a great deal about how the hero shooter works along with details on its stacked roster.

There’s an early access Beta planned as well, letting fans jump in well ahead of the game’s full release on August 23. If you’re eager to get your hands on the game as soon as possible, you’ll no doubt want to know what editions are on offer.

Fear not, we’ve got you covered below with a full rundown on what’s included in the different editions, along with all the pre-order bonuses on offer for Concord.

Concord editions

Standard Edition

Firewalk Studios

Up first is the Standard Edition of Concord, providing access to the full game for $59.95 AUD (assumed to be $40 USD).

This is the cheapest price of admission at launch and grants players access to the full roster of 16 characters, as well as all future additions for free. We know post-launch support will add new cinematics every week, new Freegunners, maps, modes, and more along the way, and you won’t have to pay another dime for any of it.

Digital Deluxe Edition

Firewalk Studios

Next is the Digitial Deluxe Edition of Concord for $94.95 AUD (assumed to be roughly $60 – $65 USD). This premium version of the game not only provides 72 hours of Early Access at launch, letting you jump in three days early on August 20, but it also comes with 16 character skins, presumably one for each of the Freegunners on the roster at launch.

Rounding it out, the Digital Deluxe Edition also bundles in the Monarch Pack, the game’s pre-order bonus, more on that below. So if you’re grabbing Concord after launch and missed the pre-order goodies, this is how you catch up.

Full list of what’s included in Concord’s Digital Deluxe Edition:

72 hours of Early Access

16 character skins

Monarch Pack

Concord pre-order bonuses

Pre-ordering Concord on PS5 or PC grants access to the Monarch Pack which includes a handful of cosmetic items. Furthermore, by pre-ordering, you’re also given Beta access not just for yourself, but for four friends as well, helping you get a full team at no extra cost.

Full list of Concord’s pre-order bonuses:

Monarch Pack: Vale’s Monarch Frontliner Sniper Skin Dead Reckoner Weapon Skin Pack

Beta early access for you and four friends

With just a few weeks left until Concord is upon us, we’ll be sure to update you here should any new editions be revealed or any further pre-order goodies be added to the mix.