Company of Heroes 3: Release date, alpha sign-up, pre-order bonuses & more

James Busby . 2 hours ago

Company of Heroes 3, the popular WWII-themed RTS will launch this year, so find out everything we know about the game’s release date, alpha, and pre-order bonuses.

Relic Entertainment, the developers behind Company of Heroes have announced new details on its upcoming RTS game, Company of Heroes 3. Not only does this new title aim to offer even greater depth in its single-player campaigns, but it will also provide a more open-ended experience.

There are also a wealth of new mechanics that aim to freshen up the RTS gameplay Company of Heroes fans have grown familiar with. So, if you’re interested in the third installment and wish to know more about it, then our Company of Heroes 3 hub has everything you need to know.

Contents

Company of Heroes 3 release date

Relic Entertainment Company of Heroes 3 aims to deliver even more depth to battles.

Company of Heroes 3 releases on PC via Steam on November 17, 2022.

According to the official press release, the game will boast the “deepest single-player experience in the franchise’s history,” with four playable factions being available at launch and two unique single-player experiences – Italian Dynamic Campaign and the North African Operation.

Company of Heroes 3 alpha

If you wish to play Company of Heroes 3 before the game’s official release date, then you can head over to the official website and sign up for Relic’s community feedback program, COH-Development, to gain access to one mission from the newly revealed North African Operation.

It’s here where players can try out the Mission Alpha and take command of the infamous Deutsches Afrikakorps (DAK) as they attempt to repel the British from their entrenched positions. The Mission Alpha is free to play on Steam for one week from Tuesday, July 12 to July 19.

Company of Heroes 3 new mechanics

Plenty of new gameplay mechanics are present in Company of Heroes 3, which aims to make the RTS battles more engaging than ever before. According to the press release, “players can enjoy new core gameplay innovations like side armor, enemy vehicle recovery and vehicle-towing, which lets you reposition your hard-hitting artillery.”

More details will likely be announced as we reach closer to the game’s release date, so be sure to check back here regularly.

Company of Heroes 3 pre-order bonuses

Relic Entertainment Company of Heroes 3 comes with plenty of pre-order bonuses.

Players who pre-order Company of Heroes 3 will receive a number of in-game goodies when the game releases.

Digital Premium Edition

Comes with the Devil’s Brigade DLC Pack, containing cosmetics based on the first elite commando units of World War II.

The Physical Premium Edition

Includes the Devil’s Brigade DLC Pack, Service Medal, Pocket Compass, Collector’s Book, and much more.

It’s important to note that both the physical and digital Premium editions give players access to CoH3’s first expansion, which will be coming to Steam in 2023.

Company of Heroes 3 gameplay trailer

So, there you have it, everything we know about Company of Heroes 3. Make sure you check out our other game release hubs below to get all the latest updates.

