College Football 25 update addresses frequent roughing the kicker penalties

A small update for College Football 25 addresses annoying roughing the kicker penalties and fixes a few other lingering bugs.

Among a slew of other issues in CFB 25, such as Recruiting glitches and flaws in sim logic currently plaguing the Dynasty game mode, players have slammed “ridiculous” inconsistent penalty calls.

Specifically, players pointed out that wide receivers get obstructed a lot but don’t get penalized for pass interference, and linemen illegally run downfield too much on RPO plays.

But arguably most frustrating, AI-controlled players regularly get called for roughing the kicker on field goals and extra points. This was a problem because the penalty resulted in first downs for the opponent, and there was nothing you could do about it.

EA didn’t address the other penalty inconsistencies but did finally fix the roughing the kicker issue in the July 30 update.

EA Sports

The patch reduced the frequency of roughing the kicker penalties from AI players on field goals. Previously, players had to change their defensive formation so AI users didn’t have an opportunity to get to the kicker. However, this also posed problems, as it became impossible to block kicks.

After this change, players will be able to use field goal-blocking formations again without fear. The patch also fixed the away team not being able to change offensive audibles in Online head-to-head and fixed a rare issue of the snap going behind the QB.

EA promised a larger title update “in the near future” that will feature a full Campus Huddle blog going over changes to each game mode.

For more on College Football 25, check out our guides on the best playbooks, and how to recruit in Dynasty mode.