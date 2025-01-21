College Football 25 Stars of the Season: How to vote & nominees

College Football 25 Stars of the Season: How to vote & nomineesEA Sports
To recognize the best players from the recently concluded season, the College Football 25 Stars of the Season promo features Ultimate Team’s best cards.
Ohio State put a bow on the 2024/25 season by defeating Notre Dame in the National Championship. The first-ever 12-team-playoff provided a platform for college football stars to put their talent on full display.
From Cam Skattebo, who almost led Arizona State to a shocking upset against Texas, to Jeremiah Smith, who broke out as one of the best freshmen players in years, there are several noteworthy stars to recognize.
However, only a select few can make the College Football 25 Stars of the Season squad.
How to vote for College Football 25 Stars of the Season
Fans can cast their vote on the official College Football 25 website. All votes can be cast separately for the different position groups: offense, defense, and specialists.
Voting is open from January 21st through January 23rd. The final Stars Of The Season will be announced at the end of January.
College Football 25 Stars of the Season nominees
Here is the complete list of 87 nominees.
Offense
Quarterback
- Cam Ward
- Shedeur Sanders
- Dillon Gabriel
Halfback
- Ashton Jeanty
- Kaleb Johnson
- Dylan Sampson
Wide Reciever 1 & 2
- Nick Nash
- Tetairoa McMillan
- Travis Hunter
- Jayden Higgins
- Jeremiah Smith
- Tre Harris
Tight End
- Harold Fannin Jr.
- Tyler Warren
- Oronde Gadsden
Center
- Seth McLaughlin
- Cooper Mays
- Jake Slaughter
Left Guard
- Dylan Fairchild
- Tyler Booker
- Joshua Gray
Right Guard
- Addison West
- Willie Lampkin
- Luke Kandra
Left Tackle
- Will Campbell
- Kelvin Banks
- Wyatt Milum
Right Tackle
- Spencer Fano
- Jonah Savaiinaea
- Josh Conerly Jr.
Defense
Cornerback 1 & 2
- Nohl Williams
- Jahdae Barron
- Travis Hunter
- Jermod McCoy
- Mello Dotson
- Will Johnson
Free Safety
- Xavier Watts
- Caleb Downs
- Jalen Catalon
Strong Safety
- Malaki Starks
- Jaylen Reed
- Malachi Moore
Middle Linebacker
- Shaun Dolac
- Jay Higgins
- Carson Schwesinger
Left Outside Linebacker
- Anthony Hill Jr.
- Chris Paul Jr.
- Deontae Lawson
Right Outside Linebacker
- Jalon Walker
- Barret Carter
- Aiden Fisher
Defensive Tackle
- Mason Graham
- Derrick Harmon
- Walter Nolen
Left Defensive End
- Antwaun Powell-Ryland
- T.J. Parker
- Mikail Kamara
Right Defensive End
- Mike Green
- Donovan Ezeiruaku
- Abdul Carter
Specialists
Kicker
- Kenneth Almendares
- Alex Raynor
Punter
- Alex Mastromanno
- Brett Thorson
3rd Down Halfback
- Cam Skattebo
- Brashard Smith
- RJ Harvey
Fullback
- Brock Lampe
- Max Bredson
- Tyler Crowe
Kick Returner
- Keelan Marion
- Rayshawn Pleasant
Rush Defender
- Kyle Kennard
- Nic Scourton
- Trey White
Slot Wide Reciever
- Xavier Restrepo
- Tez Johnson
- Eric Rivers
Slot Cornerback
- D’Angelo Ponds
- Sebastian Castro
- Zah Frazier
For more, check out everything we know about College Football 26.