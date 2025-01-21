College Football 25 Stars of the Season: How to vote & nominees

To recognize the best players from the recently concluded season, the College Football 25 Stars of the Season promo features Ultimate Team’s best cards.

Ohio State put a bow on the 2024/25 season by defeating Notre Dame in the National Championship. The first-ever 12-team-playoff provided a platform for college football stars to put their talent on full display.

From Cam Skattebo, who almost led Arizona State to a shocking upset against Texas, to Jeremiah Smith, who broke out as one of the best freshmen players in years, there are several noteworthy stars to recognize.

However, only a select few can make the College Football 25 Stars of the Season squad.

Fans can cast their vote on the official College Football 25 website. All votes can be cast separately for the different position groups: offense, defense, and specialists.

Voting is open from January 21st through January 23rd. The final Stars Of The Season will be announced at the end of January.

Here is the complete list of 87 nominees.

Offense

Quarterback

Cam Ward

Shedeur Sanders

Dillon Gabriel

Halfback

Ashton Jeanty

Kaleb Johnson

Dylan Sampson

Wide Reciever 1 & 2

Nick Nash

Tetairoa McMillan

Travis Hunter

Jayden Higgins

Jeremiah Smith

Tre Harris

Tight End

Harold Fannin Jr.

Tyler Warren

Oronde Gadsden

Center

Seth McLaughlin

Cooper Mays

Jake Slaughter

Left Guard

Dylan Fairchild

Tyler Booker

Joshua Gray

Right Guard

Addison West

Willie Lampkin

Luke Kandra

Left Tackle

Will Campbell

Kelvin Banks

Wyatt Milum

Right Tackle

Spencer Fano

Jonah Savaiinaea

Josh Conerly Jr.

Defense

Cornerback 1 & 2

Nohl Williams

Jahdae Barron

Travis Hunter

Jermod McCoy

Mello Dotson

Will Johnson

Free Safety

Xavier Watts

Caleb Downs

Jalen Catalon

Strong Safety

Malaki Starks

Jaylen Reed

Malachi Moore

Middle Linebacker

Shaun Dolac

Jay Higgins

Carson Schwesinger

Left Outside Linebacker

Anthony Hill Jr.

Chris Paul Jr.

Deontae Lawson

Right Outside Linebacker

Jalon Walker

Barret Carter

Aiden Fisher

Defensive Tackle

Mason Graham

Derrick Harmon

Walter Nolen

Left Defensive End

Antwaun Powell-Ryland

T.J. Parker

Mikail Kamara

Right Defensive End

Mike Green

Donovan Ezeiruaku

Abdul Carter

Specialists

Kicker

Kenneth Almendares

Alex Raynor

Punter

Alex Mastromanno

Brett Thorson

3rd Down Halfback

Cam Skattebo

Brashard Smith

RJ Harvey

Fullback

Brock Lampe

Max Bredson

Tyler Crowe

Kick Returner

Keelan Marion

Rayshawn Pleasant

Rush Defender

Kyle Kennard

Nic Scourton

Trey White

Slot Wide Reciever

Xavier Restrepo

Tez Johnson

Eric Rivers

Slot Cornerback

D’Angelo Ponds

Sebastian Castro

Zah Frazier

