College Football 25 Stars of the Season: How to vote & nominees

Ryan Lemay
EA Sports College Football 25 Stars of the Season promo artEA Sports

To recognize the best players from the recently concluded season, the College Football 25 Stars of the Season promo features Ultimate Team’s best cards.

Ohio State put a bow on the 2024/25 season by defeating Notre Dame in the National Championship. The first-ever 12-team-playoff provided a platform for college football stars to put their talent on full display.

From Cam Skattebo, who almost led Arizona State to a shocking upset against Texas, to Jeremiah Smith, who broke out as one of the best freshmen players in years, there are several noteworthy stars to recognize.

However, only a select few can make the College Football 25 Stars of the Season squad.

How to vote for College Football 25 Stars of the Season

Travis Hunter intercepting a pass in College Football 25EA Sports

Fans can cast their vote on the official College Football 25 website. All votes can be cast separately for the different position groups: offense, defense, and specialists.

Voting is open from January 21st through January 23rd. The final Stars Of The Season will be announced at the end of January.

College Football 25 Stars of the Season nominees

Here is the complete list of 87 nominees.

Offense

Quarterback

  • Cam Ward
  • Shedeur Sanders
  • Dillon Gabriel

Halfback

  • Ashton Jeanty
  • Kaleb Johnson
  • Dylan Sampson

Wide Reciever 1 & 2

  • Nick Nash
  • Tetairoa McMillan
  • Travis Hunter
  • Jayden Higgins
  • Jeremiah Smith
  • Tre Harris

Tight End

  • Harold Fannin Jr.
  • Tyler Warren
  • Oronde Gadsden

Center

  • Seth McLaughlin
  • Cooper Mays
  • Jake Slaughter

Left Guard

  • Dylan Fairchild
  • Tyler Booker
  • Joshua Gray

Right Guard

  • Addison West
  • Willie Lampkin
  • Luke Kandra

Left Tackle

  • Will Campbell
  • Kelvin Banks
  • Wyatt Milum

Right Tackle

  • Spencer Fano
  • Jonah Savaiinaea
  • Josh Conerly Jr.

Defense

Cornerback 1 & 2

  • Nohl Williams
  • Jahdae Barron
  • Travis Hunter
  • Jermod McCoy
  • Mello Dotson
  • Will Johnson

Free Safety

  • Xavier Watts
  • Caleb Downs
  • Jalen Catalon

Strong Safety

  • Malaki Starks
  • Jaylen Reed
  • Malachi Moore

Middle Linebacker

  • Shaun Dolac
  • Jay Higgins
  • Carson Schwesinger

Left Outside Linebacker

  • Anthony Hill Jr.
  • Chris Paul Jr.
  • Deontae Lawson

Right Outside Linebacker

  • Jalon Walker
  • Barret Carter
  • Aiden Fisher

Defensive Tackle

  • Mason Graham
  • Derrick Harmon
  • Walter Nolen

Left Defensive End

  • Antwaun Powell-Ryland
  • T.J. Parker
  • Mikail Kamara

Right Defensive End

  • Mike Green
  • Donovan Ezeiruaku
  • Abdul Carter

Specialists

Kicker

  • Kenneth Almendares
  • Alex Raynor

Punter

  • Alex Mastromanno
  • Brett Thorson

3rd Down Halfback

  • Cam Skattebo
  • Brashard Smith
  • RJ Harvey

Fullback

  • Brock Lampe
  • Max Bredson
  • Tyler Crowe

Kick Returner

  • Keelan Marion
  • Rayshawn Pleasant

Rush Defender

  • Kyle Kennard
  • Nic Scourton
  • Trey White

Slot Wide Reciever

  • Xavier Restrepo
  • Tez Johnson
  • Eric Rivers

Slot Cornerback

  • D’Angelo Ponds
  • Sebastian Castro
  • Zah Frazier

