College Football 25 RPO explained: How to use run-pass option

If you struggle on offense in College Football 25, Run-pass option plays elevate your game to another level. Mastering RPO requires skill and patience, but the learning curve is worth it.

On a RPO play, the quarterback either hands the ball off to the running back or passes, depending on defensive alignments and how defenders react post-snap. If executed correctly, an offense can catch a defense off-guard and rack up easy yards.

However, if the quarterback makes the wrong read, defenses can capitalize on a mistake and take the ball back the other way. College Football 25 features a large assortment of RPO options, and it’s up to players to make the correct read.

Article continues after ad

Dexerto

For an RPO play, If you want to run the ball with the running back, don’t press any buttons after snapping the ball. If you want the quarterback to keep the ball and look for a pass, hold X on PlayStation or A on Xbox as the running back steps in for the handoff.

Article continues after ad

The key to making the correct decision is watching how the linebackers react. Look for a pass if the middle or outside linebackers rush toward the running back. But if the linebackers drop into coverage, hand the ball off, and exploit the hole left behind.

Article continues after ad

Linebackers are the key defensive players to watch, but players must also know what the cornerbacks are doing. Most RPO plays are simple passes out wide into the flat. There is always a threat that cornerbacks can step in front of those routes for a simple pick-six, so players must be wary of that.

We recommend learning RPO plays in the open practice game mode before taking them out into a game. When you can master this mechanic, defending turns into a nightmare.

Article continues after ad

For other complex College Football 25 skills, check out our guide on how to kick.