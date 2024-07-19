College Football 25 redshirting explained: How to use in RTG & Dynasty

Redshirting in college football refers to a player sitting out for a season to maintain their four years of eligibility. College Football 25 players can use redshirting to their advantage in Road to Glory and Dynasty to get an extra year.

In professional sports sim franchises like Madden or MLB The Show, you can create a player and go through as many seasons as you want. However, college athletes only have four years of eligibility, meaning College Football 25 Road to Glory journeys are short.

Fortunately, players can import their Road to Glory save to Madden 25, extending their career further. Bf players want to make the most of their limited time in Road to Glory and Dynasty, redshirting provides a great option.

How to redshirt players in Road to Glory & Dynasty modes

EA Sports

If players do not play a snap in at least four games during their freshman year in College Football 25 Road to Glory or Dynasty, they automatically earn redshirt status and can play an extra year.

So in Dynasty, if you bring in a recruit that you see potential in, but there’s no place in the starting roster for them during their freshman year. You can place them at the bottom of the depth chart and preserve their four years of eligibility.

In Road to Glory, players cannot control when they play, making it more challenging to earn redshirt status. So, with that in mind, we recommend committing to a four or five-star school where it’s less likely you will get snaps.

When choosing a school, it shows you the top three players in your position on the depth chart. If you want redshirt status, search for a school with three players rated much higher than you, so there is less chance to steal snaps from them.

Currently, College Football 25 Road to Glory is plagued by a glitch where players earn thousands of XP and hundreds of skill points. We recommend not applying those skill points if players want to maintain their redshirt status.

If you were to apply those skill points and jump from 60 to 93 overall overnight. You would leap up the depth chart and get more snaps, putting your redshirt status at risk.

For more, check out our guides on enabling play selection in Road to Glory and taking advantage of pipelines in Dynasty.