College Football 25 red and green diamonds explained in Dynasty

College Football 25 Dynasty mode rewards players for putting time and effort into recruiting with the gem and bust system. If utilized correctly, players can bring in elite talent and avoid players that won’t perform as expected.

Dynasty mode challenges players to take over every aspect of a college football program. Every season, users are tasked with recruiting incoming freshmen. Over the course of the year, recruits narrow down their list of top schools, before ultimately making a decision.

If players want to know which recruits to target, gems and busts is a good place to start.

Red diamonds indicate a bust in College Football 25 Dynasty, and green diamonds signify a gem. For example, if a bust is a four-star prospect, they are a three-star level talent. Meanwhile, a four-star gem is a five-star recruit.

To discover if a player is a bust or gem, players must complete 100% of scouting on a prospect. To do this, you spend hours uncovering a prospect’s top attributes. You will see a bust or a gem icon in the top left of a recruit’s profile if they are either.

In saying that, not every recruit will be a gem or a bust. A player’s star rating is accurate if they don’t have either icon. Even if a recruit is a bust, that doesn’t mean they aren’t worth signing.

A five star talent bust being a four star talent is still a great player to have in most college football programs, and four star busts can also contribute. If you coach a smaller program, gems are a great way to swoop up top-level talent that may have slipped through the cracks.

EA explained, “Think back to the rise of Boise State and the consistency of Oregon State in the early to mid 2000’s. Both of these programs excelled at finding gems who were under-recruited and overlooked by big schools.”

For more tips, check out our Dynasty guide and how to take advantage of pipelines.