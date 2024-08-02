College Football 25 players want old NCAA Football feature to come back

College Football 25 Dynasty mode doesn’t track previous Playoff National Championship and Heisman winners or team stats from previous seasons. Since all of this information was in NCAA 14, players questioned why it would be removed.

Now that CFB 25’s honeymoon period is over, community members have raised concerns over a few glaring issues holding the title back from reaching its full potential.

Road to Glory users called out EA for a flawed upgrade system, limited plays, and a broken depth chart. Meanwhile, Dynasty players highlighted sim-logic and recruiting issues as serious hindrances.

In response, EA addressed those Dynasty concerns, and plans to make more changes in a larger update. However, community members still have other issues with the game mode that haven’t been specifically mentioned by the development team.

CFB 25 Dynasty players want detailed team and player stats

A CFB 25 player argued on Reddit that there is “essentially zero history” in Dynasty mode since stats and awards aren’t tracked from previous seasons.

“That’s what pisses me off. Many of these features were in NCAA Football 13 & 14. But they took them out,” one user argued.

Some player decided to take matters into their own and track their own stats from Dynasty saves. A user shared their Google spreadsheet for other community members to manually log information.

“One of my WRs won the heisman twice, set the alltime career receiving yards, receptions, and td records. Didn’t even get drafted, and now is gone to the ether, no record of his Heismans, 1st team or all americans,” a second player claimed.”

For Dynasty fans that take on long rebuilds of 10 years or longer, it’s nice to look back at previous classes and their accomplishments. But a lack of any historical evidence detracts from the overall experience, and frustrations are escalating.

It’s unclear what exactly EA has up it’s sleeve for the upcoming significant update coming “in the near future,” but Dynasty fans hope that improved stat tracking will be included.