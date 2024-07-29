College Football 25 players slam “ridiculous” inconsistent penalty calls

Sports fans often yell at their televisions over bad calls made by officials, but College Football 25 players didn’t expect that to be an issue in a video game.

For all of the love EA Sports has received for faithfully replicating the pageantry and tradition of College Football, the sports-sim title also suffers from a few troubling issues. Recruiting glitches and flaws in sim logic currently plague the Dynasty game mode.

Meanwhile, a bug in Road to Dynasty allowed a created player to be fully upgraded after one practice. EA has already addressed some of these problems and promised more changes. Despite those efforts, players are losing patience with some hiccups, including incorrect or non-existent penalty calls.

A frustrated College Football 25 user argued on Reddit that there are not enough late-hit penalties when players are hit after a play out of bounds. Community members agreed and also pointed out other inconsistencies.

“The amount of times it’s been 4th and 12+ plus and roughing the kicker has led to the offense keeping the ball, then scoring a TD, is incalculable,” one player responded.

Even if the user is not controlling a defender on the edge during a kick, it’s become common for the CPU to rough the kicker and cost you. Some players have started using different formations to counter this annoying bug, but then it becomes impossible to block a kick.

“My favorite is when your receiver breaks across the field and the LB/DB runs into him and you throw the ball because he should be open but instead it’s intercepted,” a second commenter added.

Other comments agreed that wide receivers get obstructed on many plays, but the penalty goes uncalled.

“Ineligible receiver downfield was killing me on RPOs in Road to Glory,” a third player claimed.

There is nothing more frustrating than using a run, pass, or option play and the offensive lineman starting to run up the field unprompted. This results in a penalty, and players cannot do anything to prevent it from happening.

On July 28, College Football 25’s creative director, Scott O’Gallagher, confirmed that they’ll soon be fixing another big issue. EA hasn’t revealed what that refers to, but some players hope it’s a fix for wrong penalty calls.