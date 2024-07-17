One of the most important mechanics in College Football 25 Dynasty mode is recruiting, and players have found some insane recruits with completely broken stats.

Multiple CFB 25 players have posted on social media about finding recruits in Dynasty, with over 100 rated stats in some areas.

The most commonly inflated category seems to be speed, with one player posting about finding a recruit out of Florida with 102-rated quickness.

With 102 speed, this recruit is faster than some of the game’s quickest players, like Peyton Lewis, Chris Johnson Jr., and Gavin Sawchuk.

“102 speed would have me handing this kid keys to a Ferrari,” YouTuber NotTheExpert said in response to the recruit’s crazy stats.

Based on the social media posts, it looks like the recruits with these inflated stats come from the Florida pipeline and hover around the four-star rating.

These recruits are generated at random by the game, so players cannot find these overpowered prospects again and again. However, enough players have posted about it that it seems Dynasty mode has a few hidden gems stashed away on the recruiting trail for players who put the work in.

EA has yet to comment on whether these inflated stats for recruits are intentional or if this is a bug that needs fixing.

Regardless, CFB 25 Dynasty players should take note of this phenomenon and try to use it to their advantage while building up their school of choice.

Recruiting new players for future seasons can be a fun but hard task in Dynasty, depending on the school players have chosen. Snagging the top recruit in the class can be a big boon for the program, but finding these hidden prospects with over 100 rated attributes in almost any stat category might be the way to go.