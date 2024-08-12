College Football 25 players have one massive issue with August 8 update

College Football 25 fans have got a big issue with the game following the August 8 update patch, with some calling it “unplayable” right now.

After more than a decade of waiting, College Football fans finally got what they wanted as EA SPORTS released College Football 25. Over a million players have wasted no time diving into Road to Glory and Dynasty, looking to make their mark on their favorite college programs.

Despite how popular the game has been, it hasn’t been completely smooth sailing. Players have complained about glitches in Dynasty with recruiting, tackling being broken, and Sim Logic not making sense.

Article continues after ad

Well, the August 8 patch – the first major post-launch update for CFB 25 – addressed many of these problems. It was initially celebrated by players, however, they’ve all got a big issue with it – and that’s poor play from Offensive Linemen.

“Post patch OLine is straight up paper,” Redditor SpicyXGarry said, posting a video of their offensive line offering no protection to the quarterback. “This is like every pass play too,” one player agreed.

Article continues after ad

“Game is approaching unplayable after Patch. Like, granted there were issues pre-patch but for the most part, the gameplay was incredibly fun. Now it’s a crapshoot if you want to play a game,” another added. “Game is worse after the patch,” another commented.

Article continues after ad

Some fans have, however, found a silver lining from the poor OLine play. “The absolutely pathetic OLine play in CFB25 has made me learn a whole slew of quick hitter plays,” one noted.

Others have been trying to use in-game sliders to address it. Yet, players are even split on that. “I’ve felt the sliders were a placebo since day one. I’ve never noticed a difference,” another said.

Given that it is becoming a pain point for players, EA will have to look into it before long. Hopefully, it’ll be addressed quickly.