College Football 25 players have one big warning as mass subs added at long last

Mass Subs have finally been added to College Football 25. However, fans have got one big problem with them and they’re trying to warn others about it.

When College Football 25 was released back in July, longtime fans of EA’s football series were delighted. It marked the first time they had a new game to play in over a decade, and it was met with much fanfare.

However, things haven’t been completely smooth sailing since launch. There has been a laundry list of issues with popular modes like Dynasty and Road To Glory. EA SPORTS has been trying to address them, rolling out a few title updates in the last few weeks.

The most recent update – which came on August 29 – finally introduced Mass Subs to Dynasty. So, at last, your second-string players can be called upon with just one button press.

Yet, despite the long-awaited feature now being a thing, players are concerned that it ruins some Redshirt players.

“Mass subs does not respect redshirted players and will play them regardless of redshirt status,” warned one Redditor. “Thus, you will lose redshirt status on many underclassmen if you mass sub backups frequently.”

EA Sports Mass Subs can be activated in the main menu.

“I will add that even if your redshirted backup does not play on offense or defense, he may end up in kick coverage duty or FG team etc,” Redditor OrdinaryAd8716 warned. “I would not use mass subs unless you don’t care about your redshirts losing one of their four games of eligibility.”

Another player complained: “Every little thing you wish for in this game comes with a genie-in-a-bottle type of catch with it that makes you regret your wish.”

So, unless EA rolls out another update addressing this, you’ll have to make notes about the games your Redshirts play. You don’t want them to lose eligibility too soon.