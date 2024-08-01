College Football 25 players flame EA for “disappointing” Road to Glory mode

Despite College Football 25 receiving generally positive reviews, some players argued that the Road to Glory game mode failed to meet expectations due to a few glaring flaws.

Road to Glory tasks users with creating a player and taking on the life of a student-athlete. Players must manage their weekly schedule, GPA, and image, earn Coach Trust to get more playing time, and pursue a Heisman trophy on the field.

At launch, the game mode suffered from a glitch that transformed players into superstars overnight as one practice awarded tens of thousands of XP. So, created players could go from a 60 to a 98 overall, defeating the purpose of the journey.

EA patched the issue, but there are still a few other lingering problems that players want the development team to address.

A frustrated CFB 25 player took to Twitter and argued, “They did a pretty bad job with Road to Glory.”

The individual pointed out the flawed upgrade system as a catch is worth 67 XP, while a yard is just worth one. As a result, it’s hard to earn skill points to upgrade your player at a realistic rate.

To counter this, players can alter XP gain in the sliders, making it easier for their created player to improve faster.

A second user claimed, “play calling is abysmal.”

Road to Glory doesn’t allow the player to pick plays. Coaches choose plays and players have a limited amount of changes based on how much coach trust they have earned. However, instead of getting access to the full playbook, users can only choose from three alternative plays after using a change.

“I don’t like it either, a third user responded. “Im the starter and I’m a higher rating than the other guy at my position but he gets way more snaps than me.”

Higher overalls don’t necessarily translate to snap counts. Depending on your position, there are instances where the coach will take you out of the game for crucial moments which shouldn’t happen.

For all of the positives from Road to Glory and how fun it is to take a player on a four year journey, it’s clear that players want a few changes to improve the experience.

With that in mind, EA promised a major update “in the near future” that’s set to make significant changes in every game mode.