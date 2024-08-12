College Football 25 players discover trick to skip long halftime shows

College Football 25 players discovered a simple trick to skip the long and sometimes tedious intro, halftime, and outro cutscenes.

After getting blown out in a game or having a bad half, the last thing you want to do is watch an extended highlight reel of your blunders. Currently, no menu prompt shows you how to skip cutscenes.

EA put an extensive amount of work into accurately nailing stadium and game day presentations for all 134 FBS schools. However, when you are in the fifth year of a Dynasty rebuild, there will be times when you would rather jump straight into the action than watch the same intro for the 100th time.

Even though College Football 25 doesn’t explicitly tell players how to skip these cutscenes, players discovered a simple workaround most users most likely overlooked.

A CFB 25 player shared that you can skip any cutscene by holding A on Xbox or X on PlayStation.

While it may seem easy, many users admitted they had no idea this was an option.

“I’ve been smashing all buttons like an idiot,” one player admitted.

“I was holding down all face buttons and all trigger buttons. My controller is grateful for this tip,” a second commenter added.

In Madden, an icon at the bottom of the screen shows how to skip highlights, and players argued that EA should have done the same with this title.

“That seems like an oversight,” a third player argued. “I never played Madden. I’ve literally just been waiting because I thought I tried everything.”

If you are interested in more tips that aren’t explicitly shared, check out our guides on calling a fair catch and using the new switch stick to intercept a pass.