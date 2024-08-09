College Football 25 players discover trick to change player numbers in Dynasty

College Football 25 players found a loophole that allows them to change players in Dynasty, but it comes with a catch.

On Aug. 8, CFB received its first major update. Dynasty fans made their voices heard and complained that the game mode suffered from illogical sim logic and several recruiting bugs.

EA listened to community feedback by fixing an issue with recruiting visits and reducing the variance in College Football Playoff poll logic.

In addition, the patch made FCS schools less powerful and made recruiting top prospects harder for small schools.

However, some fans also held out hope that the update would make it possible for users to change the numbers of their players. The change never came to fruition, so community members took matters into their own hands.

How to change a quarterback’s number in CFB 25 Dynasty

On Reddit, a player provided a step-by-step guide on changing a player’s number. The catch is that it only applies to quarterbacks.

If players have the same number go into their edit player menu in Dynasty Flick the left stick left and right a few times on the number option Press A on Xbox or X on PlayStation to conform the change Back out, and the quarterback’s number will be changed

We went into a Stanford Dynasty mode save and confirmed that this trick works by changing a corner back’s number from nine.

After following those steps, the quarterback went from number four to nine.

But, for this trick to work, you need to have two players on your roster with the same number.

The OP claimed, “you can also use the trick to get a defensive player to switch to 21, and so on and so on. wont work 100% of the time but i did change 3 players numbers to get my QB to be able to wear 8.”

However, if a player on the roster takes number zero or 49, it is unlikely that there will be a duplicate number.

Community members still hope that EA will give players full control in a future update. For now, this is the only option available. For more on Dynasty, check out our guides on Pipelines and what the red and green diamonds are.