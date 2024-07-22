College Football 25 players discover secret teammate high five celebration

College Football 25 players discovered a disrespectful celebration run guaranteed to break controllers, but it won’t be easy to pull off.

There is a lengthy list of celebrations for interceptions, getting a first down, and scoring a touchdown in College Football 25. Celebration runs differ because they can be performed during a play by pressing either LT + RT + A (for Xbox) or L2 + R2 + X (for PlayStation).

A College 25 player discovered that if you perform a celebration run next to a teammate, they will high-five each other and continue celebrating after reaching the end zone.

This is likely a reference to NFL superstar Tyreke Hill, who infamously gave his teammate a high-five while running back an 86-yard punt return for a touchdown back in 2016.

Having teammates next to each other running in open space alone is unlikely. But if you have two speedy cornerbacks or receivers, pulling out this celebration is the ultimate form of disrespect against an opponent.

Celebration runs are risky because slowing down to showboat gives a defender a chance to sneak up behind and strip the ball.

“Just be careful because if you get hit at all while celebrating, you will fumble. I found this out the hard way,” a player responded.

Players set out to see if there are more celebration possibilities in College Football 25 when running in open space.

“I’ve seen one where you slow down, hold the ball out, then put it down in the end zone and jog off, and another one where you basically take two steps in the end zone jogging and turn around,” a user claimed.

EA put several easter eggs in College Football 25 that players have yet to discover. For more, check out our recruiting guide, and what upcoming changes are coming to Dynasty mode.