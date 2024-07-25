College Football 25 pass rush system explained: Clubs, swats, more

College Football 25’s pass rush points system challenges players to outsmart and overpower defensive linemen strategically.

During the Xbox One/PlayStation 4 days of Madden, EA Sports introduced a modified pass rush system to the franchise. Now, it’s part of the College Football 25 franchise and players must make decisions defensively because of it.

Choosing which player to want to user control on defense in CFB 25 comes down to personal preference. Some users prefer the middle linebacker, while others prefer to sit in the secondary and hunt interceptions. Meanwhile, a segment of the player base also loves mixing it up in the trenches and getting to the quarterback.

Article continues after ad

Racking up sacks and forcing fumbles as a defensive lineman starts with understanding the pass rush points system and which moves you can use. But, how does the pass rush system for defensive linemen work? Here’s what to know.

What do the blue dots mean on a defensive lineman?

Dexerto

Blue dots over a defensive lineman’s head indicate how many pass rush points they have. If a player performs a successful pass-rush move, they get to keep the dot, which is indicated by a green check mark.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

However, if a defensive lineman fails to get past an offensive lineman, they lose a dot. Players with more dots have a higher chance of completing a pass rush. Every player has a different number of blue dots depending on their attributes.

In addition, if you use the same pass rush move too many times, the offensive lineman will develop resistance. The more filled with red, the more resistant to rush moves that blocker is to the current player you’re controlling. If you slide around on the line, you’ll notice that whoever you line up with it shows their meter, showing you that the lineman has a higher resistance built up to your moves.

Article continues after ad

EA Sports

Here is a list of every pass rush move in College Football 25:

Rip : Flick up on the right stick

: Flick up on the right stick Bull rush : Flick down on the right stick

: Flick down on the right stick Club/swim left: Flick left on the right stick

Flick left on the right stick Club/swim right: Flick right on the right stick

Flick right on the right stick Swat: Press Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation

Press Y on Xbox or Triangle on PlayStation Speed Rush : RT on Xbox or R2 on PlayStation

: RT on Xbox or R2 on PlayStation Contain : LT on Xbox or L2 on PlayStation

: LT on Xbox or L2 on PlayStation Switch player: B on Xbox or O on PlayStation

Mixing up your moves is the key to consistently getting to the quarterback. In saying that, player attributes are also factored into this equation.

Article continues after ad

So, if the defensive lineman is much lower overall than an offensive lineman, they are likelier to lose a matchup regardless of what move you use.

However, players who can master the pass rush points system will succeed more in getting sacks and disrupting passes.

Article continues after ad

For more on playing defense in College Football 25, check out our guide on intercepting passes.